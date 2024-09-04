Top 5 Upcoming SUVs/Crossovers To Wait This Festive Season

Here’s a quick overview of the 5 new SUV/crossover launches scheduled to take place in India within the next two to three months

To capitalize on the festive season buzz, leading automakers like Hyundai, Mahindra, MG and Kia are preparing to launch new SUVs across different segments. Here is a detailed overview of what to expect:

1. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

Hyundai is gearing up to launch the facelifted Alcazar on September 9, with images already out. The refreshed three-row SUV takes considerable design cues from the latest Creta and will come equipped with Level 2 ADAS and more than 70 connected features. It will continue to be powered by the 1.5L diesel and 1.5L turbo petrol engines, offered with both manual and automatic transmission options.

2. MG Windsor EV:

The midsize crossover is a blend of a sedan and an SUV taking advantage of both body styles and it will be based on the Wuling Cloud EV emphasising an aerodynamic exterior with clean lines and a large greenhouse. Expect it to be available in two battery packs and it will feature high ground clearance and large interior space. It will also be packed with modern equipment including a 15.6-inch touchscreen display.

3. Kia EV9:

Set to debut in India on October 3, 2024, the fourth-generation Carnival and EV9 will be introduced through the CBU route. The EV9, a flagship electric SUV with seating for seven, boasts an impressive WLTP-rated range of up to 541 km based on the trim levels and it will feature a well-equipped interior. However, only the GT-Line top-spec 4WD trim could be sold in India with around 450 km range.

4. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV:

The electric version of the XUV 3XO compact SUV is expected to debut before the end of this year. Positioned below the XUV 400, it will compete directly with the Tata Punch EV and is likely to use the smaller battery pack from the XUV 400, offering a claimed range of up to 400 km on a full charge. The design will largely mirror that of its ICE counterpart.

5. Tata Nexon CNG:

The CNG variant of the Tata Nexon, which was initially revealed as a concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year, drew considerable interest. The production variant is set to hit the market in the coming weeks, leveraging the twin-cylinder technology seen in other Tata vehicles. It is expected that the CNG Nexon will be offered in several trim levels.