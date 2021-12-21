Top 5 Upcoming Retro-Style Motorcycles In 2022 – Scram 411 To Roadking

Check out our list of the top five retro-inspired motorcycles that are expected to launch in the Indian market next year

In the Indian motorcycle market, retro-themed motorcycles have always been popular, but in recent times, the demand for them is particularly strong. To satiate that, a few new bikes with old-school designs were launched this year, and a few more are scheduled to launch next year as well.

Here, we have listed the five most highly-anticipated retro-style motorcycles that are slated to launch in India in 2022.

1. Royal Enfield Scram 411

Royal Enfield is planning to add a scrambler motorcycle to its range very soon, named ‘Scram 411’. As seen in spy pictures, this new model looks quite similar to the Himalayan, with which it shares its platform. The engine will also be the same as the Himalayan – a 411cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine (24.3 PS/32 Nm), mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

2. Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser

RE also has a 650cc cruiser in the pipeline, rumoured to be christened ‘Super Meteor’ or ‘Shotgun’. It was showcased at EICMA 2021 in concept form as the SG650, and the hype for the new RE cruiser is now way too high! It will be powered by the same 648cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine (47.65 PS/52 Nm) as Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

3. Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Apart from the above two, Royal Enfield is also planning to launch a new 350cc roadster. Rumoured to be named ‘Hunter’, this new model will have a simplistic design, and will likely be positioned as an entry-level model, targeted towards young riders. It will be powered by a 349cc, air/oil-cooled, single-pot motor (20.4 PS/27 Nm), mated to a 5-speed transmission, the same as Meteor 350 and Classic 350.

4. Yezdi Scrambler/ADV

Classic Legends is all set to bring the iconic ‘Yezdi’ brand to life. Two Yezdi motorcycles have already been spotted in India undergoing road tests – an adventure bike and a scrambler bike – both of which will be based on a shared platform.

They are expected to be powered by Jawa’s liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engines – either the 293cc unit (27.33 PS/27.02 Nm) or the 334cc unit (30.64 PS/32.74 Nm). Speculations suggest that the scrambler will be named ‘Roadking’.

5. Jawa Cruiser

Classic Legends is planning to expand the Jawa range as well, and the next model in the pipeline is a cruiser. This upcoming Jawa cruiser will likely be powered by the Perak’s 334cc liquid-cooled engine (30.64 PS/32.74 Nm), mated to a 6-speed transmission. Upon launch, it will be a direct competitor to RE Meteor 350.