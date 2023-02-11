Top 5 Upcoming Midsize SUVs Launching Soon In India

New SUVs like the new Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta facelift will soon be launched in the country

SUVs are in strong demand in the country and a number of brands are working on expanding their SUV portfolio in the country. If you are also planning to soon buy a new SUV in India, here is a list of the top 5 upcoming mid-size SUVs in 2023-24.

1. Kia Seltos Facelift

The new Seltos facelift is likely to make its debut in the second half of 2023 and will take on the rivals like the VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. This new SUV will be offered with an updated exterior design, new features, and subtle updates in the cabin to give it a fresh appeal. While the same engine options will continue to be offered with the new Kia Seltos, features like ADAS safety suite will be a few of the notable highlights of the new facelift model.

2. Hyundai Creta Facelift

Hyundai is also likely to soon launch the new Hyundai Creta facelift in the market that will boast a new exterior design, new features, and better safety tech. The new Creta will be offered with the same engine options which will continue to be offered with both manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

3. Honda mid-size SUV

Honda is said to be working on a new mid-size SUV for the Indian market which will be launched in the country ahead of the festive season in 2023. This new SUV shares its engine options with the Honda City and will be underpinned by the same platform as the Honda Amaze. Needless to say, a long list of features will be on offer with this new SUV.

4. Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv is currently one of the most anticipated SUVs in the market and was first showcased in 2022. This new SUV is likely to make its debut in late 2023 or by mid-2024 while it will go on sale only in the second half of 2024. It is likely to be offered with both petrol as well as diesel engine options while the brand might also launch an all-electric version of the Tata Curvv in India.

5. New Renault Duster

The Duster was launched in the country in 2012 and was one of the highest-selling SUVs in the market. The brand is likely to soon launch the new Duster in India. The new iteration will be underpinned by the CMF-B platform and is likely to be offered only with a turbo petrol engine option which might be coupled with an AWD system. More details however are yet to be known.