Top 5 Upcoming Mass-Market Cars Launching This Year

While the automobile industry is currently facing a severe slump, manufacturers do not seem to slow their pace in terms of new launches and have high hopes from their upcoming products

2020 has been a year of some grand launches in the automobile industry, as well as some big reveals at the 2020 Auto Expo which was held in February. While the sales have plummeted in the past two-three months, manufacturers are betting high on their upcoming launches, with a host of cars set to hit the markets in the remaining part of the year.

We have a compiled a list of the top five mass-market cars that will be launched in the Indian market this year, keep reading to know more about these cars in detail –

1. Kia Sonet

Kia Motors had a pretty busy 2020 Auto Expo with the launch of the Carnival, followed by the revelation of a sub-4m SUV concept dubbed ‘Sonet’. Kia Motors plans to launch its third product in India later this year, and the sub-compact SUV will be sharing its underpinnings with its cousin, the Hyundai Venue.

What this means is that Sonet will be borrowing Venue’s BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol as well as 1.5-litre diesel engines. While the cars will be same underneath, the Sonet will feature a distinctive design in line with Kia’s styling theme, which will help the car have its own unique identity. However, Sonet’s pricing is expected to be similar to the Venue.

2. New-gen Hyundai i20

The next-gen i20 was revealed earlier this year, and the new and updated hatch is one of the most anticipated Hyundai cars not only in India, but Europe as well. The 2020 i20 features an all-new design, since it is built keeping in mind Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language.

The Euro-spec model will be equipped with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone connectivity, Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car tech, navigation-based Smart Cruise Control, Intelligent Speed Limit Information, an 8-speaker sound system from Bose etc. However, the feature list will likely be toned down a bit when the car makes its Indian debut later this year.

3. New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The first-gen Maruti Celerio is yet to receive a generational update since 2014, but it looks like Maruti Suzuki is finally working on introducing a new-gen model for the hatchback which will bring an updated design, a redesigned cabin and new features to the table.

The second-gen Celerio has internally been codenamed YNC, and is expected to be launched later this year. The new model expected to be offered with the same BS6-compliant 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder K10B petrol motor that currently performs duties on the hatch.

4. Tata HBX

Tata Motors also attracted a lot of people to its huge stall at the 2020 Auto Expo, and the homegrown carmaker showcased a micro SUV concept at the event called ‘HBX’. Upon launch, the production-ready will take the position as Tata’s entry-level SUV in the country.

The HBX will be based on Tata’s Impact 2.0 design language, and will come equipped with features like a semi-digital instrument cluster, a Harman-sourced premium audio system, a floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, etc. The car will be offered with the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine (86 PS/113 Nm) that powers the Altroz, and will be pitted against the likes of Mahindra KUV100, as well as the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

5. Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota will soon be launching the second product as a result of its product-sharing agreement with Suzuki, which will be a Toyota sub-compact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. However, the Toyota SUV will feature some noteworthy cosmetic changes as compared to the Maruti Suzuki SUV, unlike the Glanza-Baleno duo.

The sub-4m SUV will likely be dubbed the ‘Urban Cruiser’, and is expected to draw power from the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine as the donor car. This engine generates 105 PS of max power, and 138 Nm of peak torque, and also gets Maruti’s SHVS mild-hybrid tech. The transmission options include a 5-speed MT, and an optional 4-speed auto.