Top 5 Upcoming Mahindra SUVs – XUV400, XUV300 Facelift, Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra is planning to expand its SUV portfolio by bringing in more ICE and electric SUVs over the twelve months or so

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to launch a host of new SUVs in the domestic market. On the back of tremendous success with the second generation Thar, XUV700 and the recently launched Scorpio N, Mahindra is working on introducing a number of new SUVs across different segments and price brackets including EVs. Here we have given you all the details about the upcoming five Mahindra SUVs:

1. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

The Bolero Neo Plus is expected to go on sale in the coming months in India and it will likely be powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 120 PS in Power mode and 95 PS in Economy mode. It could be paired with an MT or a AT. We can expect seven- and eight-seater configurations to be available.

2. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

The mildly updated version of the XUV300 compact could go on sale later this calendar year or in early 2023. It will get visual revisions and interior changes while the more powerful turbocharged petrol engine delivering 130 PS maximum power and 230 Nm of peak torque carrying the T-GDI badge could be utilised in select variants.

3. 5-Door Mahindra Thar:

At the 2023 Auto Expo in January, Mahindra is believed to host the global premiere of the five-door Thar in the Indian market. It will have an extended wheelbase compared to the existing three-door version and will continue to be powered by the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic choices. It will be more spacious and practical than the three-door Thar.

4. Mahindra XUV400:

The Mahindra XUV400 was unveiled a few days ago and we brought you the detailed review of the electric SUV that takes on Tata Nexon EV Max recently as well. It has a claimed driving range of 456 km on a single charge and using a DC fast charger, it can replenish from zero to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes. It also does zero to 100 kmph in just 8.6 seconds.

5. Mahindra KUV EV:

Mahindra will more likely bring in the electrified version of the KUV micro SUV sometime next year and it could become the most affordable zero-emission offering from the brand considering that the Punch EV is also said to under development.