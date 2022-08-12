Top 5 Upcoming Mahindra SUVs In India – From XUV300 Facelift To eKUV

Mahindra is expected to unveil the new XUV400 electric SUV this month in India while a host of new SUVs could be waiting in the pipeline

Mahindra is currently one of the best-selling SUV brands in the Indian market and has cars like the new Scorpio-N and the XUV700 in its portfolio. The brand is currently working on launching as many as five new SUVs in India and here is everything you need to know about upcoming Mahindra SUVs in India.

1. New Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV:

The new XUV400 electric is expected to soon make its Indian debut and will be utilising the same underpinnings as the XUV300. The XUV400 however will be longer and will offer a more practical cabin. While the powertrain details are yet to be known, the XUV400 is expected to boast a real-life range of around 350km on a single charge. Once launched in India, the Mahindra XUV400 will take on the rivals like the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Hyundai Kona Facelift.

2. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

Its been a while since Mahindra last updated the XUV300 line-up in the country and is now expected to launch the facelift model in the next few months. The new XUV300 facelift will not only get a number of cosmetic updates but in addition to this, will also get a more powerful petrol powertrain and a performance-oriented, Sportz variant. The diesel engine however is expected to remain similar.

3. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is currently one of the most capable SUVs under Rs 15 lakh in India and is soon expected to get a new three-row extended version. To be called the Bolero Neo, this new iteration will get a bigger 2.2L mHawk diesel engine and will be offered in two seating layouts – 7 seater and 9 seater. The Bolero Neo Plus is also expected to be larger in size and will make it to the showrooms in early 2023.

4. Mahindra Thar Five Door:

The Mahindra Thar five-door is expected to make its debut only after mid-2023 and will be appreciated by the customers who were looking for a more practical iteration of the Thar. Except for the larger dimensions and a more spacious cabin, the Mahindra Five Door will be similar to the standard three-door Thar and will get the same powertrain options. The Thar five-door will be taking on the rivals like the upcoming Maruti Jimny and the upcoming Gurkha five-door.

5. Mahindra eKUV100:

The Mahindra KUV100 is currently the most affordable offering in the brand’s line-up and is soon expected to be launched with an electric powertrain. The eKUV100 is also expected to be India’s most affordable electric car and will boast a real-life range of around 200 km on a single charge. The brand is however yet to share the official launch timeline of the eKUV100 in India.