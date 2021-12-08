Top 5 Upcoming Mahindra Cars In India – New Scorpio To XUV900

Check out our list of the top five upcoming Mahindra SUVs and EVs in India, for which the anticipation is extremely high

Mahindra & Mahindra recently announced that it would launch at least 13 new SUVs in India by 2027, including electric cars as well as IC engine models. The brand had previously revealed that it will focus on its core strength (i.e. on SUVs) for the future, and we are excited for the manufacturer to lift the wraps off its forthcoming products.

Only a few of these upcoming Mahindra cars are known though, while the rest are a mystery at the moment. Here, we have listed five of the most highly anticipated upcoming Mahindra vehicles.

1. New-Gen Mahindra Scorpio

The next-generation Scorpio (speculated to be named Scorpio Sting) is slated to launch in India sometime during the next year. The new model is expected to be slightly larger and more premium than the current one, with two engine options on offer – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit.

2. Mahindra Thar 5-door

The second-gen Thar is massively popular in our country, with its waiting period stretching up to a year. The homegrown UV maker is working on a new 5-door version of the Thar, which will be more practical and spacious than the current one. It will likely get the same engine choices as the current 3-door version, but tuned to generate more power. It is scheduled to launch between 2023 and 2026.

3. Mahindra eKUV100

M&M is also planning to expand its EV range, and the next electric vehicle by the brand will be eKUV100. It is expected to be powered by a 40 kW electric motor, which will draw power from a 15.9 kWh battery pack. The driving range will likely be around 140 km on a full charge. Mahindra eKUV100 is slated to launch in the first half of 2022.

4. Mahindra XUV700 Hybrid

Mahindra XUV700 was launched in India just a little while ago, and it is now set to receive a new electrified powertrain option. The manufacturer has not yet revealed the technical details regarding it, so it’s not clear whether this would be a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or perhaps even a fully-electric version of the SUV. The new electrified XUV700 variant is expected to arrive in the coming months.

5. Mahindra XUV900

M&M is also working on a coupe-style SUV, on the same lines as BMW X6 and Audi Q8. This upcoming model will be based on the XUV700, with the same platform and powertrains as it. However, the XUV900 will be much more premium and upmarket, and its launch is slated to happen by 2024.