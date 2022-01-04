Top 5 Upcoming Mahindra Cars In 2022 – New-Gen Scorpio To XUV700 Hybrid

Mahindra & Mahindra has a lot of new vehicles in the pipeline for India, and here, we’ve listed five that are expected to launch in 2022

Homegrown UV manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra is currently working on a lot of new SUVs for the Indian market, which are all slated to arrive in the coming years. 2022 will be an exciting year for the brand, as they shall be introducing a few new SUVs here, for which the general populace is waiting with high anticipation.

Here we have listed the top five Mahindra SUVs that are expected to go on sale in the Indian market in 2022.

1. New-generation Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio is set to undergo a generation change in the first half of 2022. The new-gen model has been spotted multiple times, and it seems to be larger and much more premium than the current version. It is expected to be available with two engine options – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit.

2. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus is expected to be re-introduced in India in the coming months, in a facelifted avatar. It will likely be launched under a new name – Bolero Neo Plus. The SUV will continue to be powered by a 2.2L turbo-diesel engine, and it will be available in a 9-seater configuration.

3. Mahindra eKUV100

M&M will finally launch the eKUV100 in the Indian market around early 2022. It is expected to be powered by a 15.9 kWh battery pack, which will come mated to a single electric motor on the front axle (rated at 54.4 PS and 120 Nm). The driving range is expected to be around 150 km, and the eKUV100 is expected to be the most affordable electric car in India upon launch (with a speculated price of Rs. 9 lakh).

4. Mahindra eXUV300

Apart from that, the eXUV300 is also expected to arrive in the Indian market soon. As per reports, it will be available in two variants – Standard Range and Long Range. The former will be a rival to Tata Nexon EV, while the latter will likely compete against the likes of Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV.

5. Mahindra XUV700 hybrid/plug-in hybrid

The extremely popular XUV700 is speculated to get an electrified powertrain option soon, as confirmed by the manufacturer. This new electrified version of the SUV is expected to be either a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid model, which will likely pair an electric motor with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.