Top 5 Upcoming Hyundai Creta Rivals In India You Should Check Out

The Hyundai Creta is currently one of the most VFM and practical midsize SUVs in the Indian market and continues to dominate the segment

Ever since its launch, the Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular SUVs in the market and dominates the segment with its attractive, feature-rich, and practical package for buyers. As many as five new midsize SUVs will be launched in the market soon to challenge the Hyundai Creta and here are all the details you should know.

1. Honda Mid-Size SUV

Honda is currently working on a couple of new SUVs for the Indian market including a new mid-size SUV to take on the rivals like the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. This new SUV is likely to measure close to 4.3 m in length and will share its powertrain options with the Honda City. The Japanese carmaker is expected to introduce this new SUV in the second half of 2023.

2. Jeep Avenger

The Jeep Avenger was recently introduced in the European markets and is currently one of the most affordable Jeep SUVs in the market. The brand is soon expected to launch the new Avenger in the Indian market and will position it as a capable and powerful SUV for buyers looking for a premium and feature-rich package. The SUV is likely to be offered with a 1.2L GSE turbo petrol engine. More details will soon be shared by the American carmaker ahead of the official launch in the country.

3. New Renault Duster

The Duster was one of the best-selling offerings in the brand’s Indian line-up and is soon expected to get a major update. If reports are to be believed, Renault is expected to launch the new-gen Duster sometime in 2024 and will position it as a direct rival to the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos in the Indian market. The new Duster is likely to be based on the CMF-B platform and will be offered with multiple powertrain options.

4. Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv concept was showcased earlier this year and is likely to make its debut in the first half of 2024. From what we know so far, the brand will be offering the new Curvv with multiple powertrains including Pure electric, diesel and petrol. The SUV will be underpinned by the X1 platform and will offer a long list of features and strong safety levels.

5. Nissan SUV

Nissan is also likely to soon expand its SUV line-up with the launch of a new midsize SUV. This new SUV will also be underpinned by the new CMF-B modular platform and will not only offer powerful engine options but is also likely to be offered with a 4WD setup. Once launched, it will take on the rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Hyryder and the Maruti Grand Vitara in the Indian market.