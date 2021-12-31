Top 5 Upcoming Hyundai Cars In 2022 – Creta Facelift To Ioniq 5

South Korean carmaker Hyundai is planning to launch a few new models in the Indian market, the top five of which we’ve listed here

Hyundai has a lot of new models in the pipeline for the Indian market. The South Korean car giant will be focusing heavily on SUVs, and it will also bring some EVs here very soon. Interestingly, some of these upcoming vehicles are slated to launch here in 2022.

Here, we have listed the top five Hyundai cars that are expected to launch in India in 2022, for which there is a lot of anticipation among buyers.

1. Hyundai Creta facelift

Hyundai Creta facelift was recently launched in Indonesia, at it is expected to arrive in India in the second half of 2022. The updated version sports a different front fascia, inspired by the new-gen Tucson, which looks way sportier than the current version. The engine options – 1.5L NA petrol, 1.4L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel – will remain unchanged though.

2. Hyundai Venue facelift

Hyundai is working on a midlife facelift for the Venue, which is expected to have its global debut sometime during 2022. It will make its way to the Indian market as well a little while after that. The changes to the vehicle will consist of updated styling and a few additional features, while the rest of the vehicle will remain unchanged.

3. Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson is set to undergo a generation change very soon in India, likely during the first quarter of 2022. The new-gen model was globally unveiled back in 2020, and it features major design changes and much better equipment than the previous-gen version. The manufacturer might bring a hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain to the Indian market with the new-gen Tucson.

4. Hyundai Kona EV

The Kona EV is the only electric vehicle in Hyundai’s current lineup, and it will receive a midlife facelift in 2022. The facelifted Kona was globally unveiled in 2020, featuring updated styling (exterior and interior), an upgraded features list, and improved safety. In the Indian market, it will likely be powered by the same 136 PS electric motor, connected to a 39.2 kWh battery, as the current version.

5. Hyundai Ioniq 5

The manufacturer will expand its EV range in the Indian market with the launch of the Ioniq 5. It will arrive on our shores sometime in 2022 via the CBU import route, which means that it will have a sky-high price tag. Internationally, Hyundai Ioniq 5 is offered with two battery options – 72.6 kWh and 58 kWh – both available in AWD and RWD variants.