Top 5 Upcoming Hyundai Cars – From Casper to i20 N Line

A pack of new Hyundai cars, hot-n-fresh, is in the works to hit the Indian roads, and here’s a list that talks about all of them

Hyundai holds the position of the second-largest carmaker in India. The brand currently sells a host of products in the Indian market, including hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs. Now, the carmaker is considering launching five new products in the country to have a car for almost every type of buyer. This way, Hyundai will have a strong hold over the market and will fight to take the top spot.

Moreover, it will not only launch practical UVs, but it is indeed preparing for the debut of its N Line performance division in India. By now, you might have guessed a car or two slated for an India launch. But don’t you worry; we have curated a list of the top 5 upcoming cars from Hyundai, which will make their way to India soon.

1. Hyundai Casper

Hyundai Casper will be the South Korean brand’s take on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100. The production of the Casper will soon begin in the brand’s manufacturing unit in South Korea. It is expected to make its Indian debut by sometime next year.

The Casper will have an upright silhouette with circular design highlights. Expect the Casper to come with a 1.1L petrol motor and start from Rs. 4.5 lakh, ex-showroom. Nevertheless, it will come loaded with a decently long list of features. Also, the Casper will be 3.6m long, 1.6m wide, and around 1.6m tall.

2. Hyundai i20 N Line

The only N Line vehicle on this list is the i20 N Line. Well, it is confirmed to launch in India this year. Camo wrapped test mules have been spotted in broad daylight on Indian roads, giving a sneak peek of the exterior.

The i20 N Line might come with restyled bumpers and a dual-tone paint job. Moreover, the chrome bits will be replaced with glossy-black highlights here. Powering the i20 N Line will be the 1.0L T-GDi motor making 120 PS. Also, 17-inch rims and a tighter suspension are likely to be on the cards as well.

3. Hyundai Stargazer

Hyundai Stargazer is going to be the prime rival to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Internally codenamed as Hyundai KS, the 7-seater MPV is likely to make its global debut by next year. Hyundai is targeting emerging MPV markets with the Stargazer, like Russia, Indonesia, India, and Thailand.

Underpinning the MPV will be a reworked version of Creta’s platform. Seating options will include 6 and 7 seater configurations. Powertrain options will include a 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel, while the transmission choices will comprise of a 6-speed MT, CVT, and 6-speed AT.

4. Hyundai Creta Facelift

Spy images of the Hyundai Creta facelift have surfaced on the internet. Well, they do reveal that the mid-life refresh will bring a lot of design updates to the Creta. The front-end will be highly inspired by that of the Tucson’s, sold in the international market.

The wide parametric grille will feature integrated LED DRLs, with headlamps moving towards the lower portion of the bumper. The latter will also be a redesigned unit with new fog lamp housings. While the powertrain options are likely to remain the same, expect the facelifted Hyundai Creta to hit the showroom floors in India by late 2022.

5. New-gen Hyundai Tucson

Expected to arrive in India by mid-2022, the new-gen rendition of the Hyundai Tucson is already on sale in international markets. It features distinctive styling with chiselled bodywork and sharp design elements. It features an upmarket cabin with 64-colour ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, climate control and more.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is available with numerous engine and transmission choices, comprising of powerful & efficient petrol and hybrid powertrains. Also, the new-gen Tucson gets the HTRAC AWD system to come up as a capable soft-roader. In India, the all-new model might start at an ex-showroom price of around Rs. 25 lakh.

Note – All prices mentioned are ex-showroom only.