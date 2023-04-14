Top 5 Upcoming EVs In 2023-24 – Tata, Mahindra, MG, BYD

Read through the list of top 5 Electric cars coming in 2023-24. It includes Tata Curvv, MG Comet, Tata Punch EV, Mahindra XUV E8 and BYD Seal

The growing demand for EVs in our market is a clear indication that electric vehicles are the future of the Indian automotive sector. The Indian government is attempting to upgrade the infrastructure to increase consumer access to EVs. Tata Motors currently controls more than 85% of the EV market in India. A large number of EVs will be introduced in the Indian car market before 2024.

1. Tata Curvv

The Curvv strikes the ideal mix between style, performance, and utility by combining the robustness and durability of an SUV with a sleek and sporty shape of a Coupe. The Curvv SUV Coupe with ICE and electric powertrain will go on sale in 2024 thanks to Tata Motors.

It is built on the ALFA platform from Tata’s GEN 2 platform, which has undergone significant modification. It is expected to receive a bigger battery pack with an estimated 400-plus millisecond range. The EV will compete against the Mahindra XUV400, the Hyundai Kona EV, and the MG ZS EV.

2. MG Comet EV

The battery pack options for the Wuling Air EV and the MG Comet EV will be shared. A 17.3kWh battery pack with a 200km claimed range may be included in the entry-level model. The premium model will have a 26.7 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of about 300 miles on a single charge. At just 2.9 metres in length, this 2-door electric car will be the smallest in the country and is smaller than the Nano.

With the newest onboard technologies, it is anticipated to start at a price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Indian auto aficionados are eagerly awaiting the introduction of the Comet, which is scheduled to go on sale soon. The new MG Comet EV will compete with vehicles like the Citroen eC3 and Tata Tiago EV.

3. Tata Punch EV

According to media reports, Tata Motors is getting ready to introduce the electric Punch compact SUV by the end of 2023. The GEN 2 (SIGMA) platform, which is effectively a heavily modified version of the ALFA architecture, will serve as its foundation. The platform will have a flat floor to accommodate a sizable battery pack. The 26kWh battery pack from the Tiago EV and the 30.2kWh battery pack from the Nexon EV could both be used to power the small SUV.

4. Mahindra XUV e8

The XUV e8 will be the first Mahindra electric SUV to be built on the new INGLO platform. In 2022, Mahindra unveiled 5 concepts for electric SUVs based on the INGLO Born electric platform. The XUV and BE brands will be used to market these SUVs. The new model, which is expected to go on sale in December 2024, will have a battery pack with a capacity of up to 80 kWh. It is expected to have an all-wheel drive (AWD) system. The electric SUV’s horsepower range will probably be between 230 and 350.

5. BYD Seal

At the 2023 Auto Fair, BYD displayed its electric sedan, the Seal. The electric sedan is expected to be on sale in the fourth quarter of 2023 for about Rs 70 lakh. BYD Seal will compete with Tesla Model 3 EV and will be based on the brand’s e-platform 3.0. Two battery pack options—a 61.4kWh and an 82.5kWh—will be available for it. The larger battery gives a range of up to 700 km, while the smaller battery pack guarantees a range of 550 km.