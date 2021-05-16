Top 5 Upcoming Electric Scooters In India – Hero-Gogoro To Ola

Check out our list of the top five electric scooters, which are either scheduled to, or speculated to, launch in the Indian market in the near future

Electric mobility is slowly gaining pace in India, and many automakers are busy developing electric vehicles for our market. With India being the largest two-wheeler market in the world, a lot of focus is being put on the development of electric scooter and motorcycles.

Here, we have listed the top five electric scooters that are either confirmed to launch soon, or are expected to arrive in the Indian market in a year or two.

1. Hero Gogoro VIVA

Hero MotoCorp has partnered up with Taiwan-based Gogoro for the development of electric scooters and for building an EV charging infrastructure in India. Gogoro already has the trademark for ‘VIVA’ in the Indian market, which will likely be the first product out of this partnership. Gogoro VIVA is a light, easy-to-ride electric scooter, rated at 4.1 PS of peak power and a claimed range of 85 km. The India-spec version will likely have the same specifications, and launch is expected to happen in 2022.

2. Suzuki Burgman Electric

Suzuki has been testing the Burgman electric in India for a while now, and numerous spy pictures of the upcoming EV have been floating around the internet. The scooter will likely offer the same equipment as the regular Burgman, including a fully digital instrument console with Bluetooth-enabled smartphone connectivity. It is expected to launch in India before the end of this year.

3. Ola Electric Scooter

Work on Ola’s mega factory in Tamil Nadu is currently in full swing, and the company’s first e-scooter is scheduled to hit the market in July 2021. The name and technical specifications of the upcoming Ola electric scooter(s) are still under wraps though. Apart from that, Ola has also unveiled its plans for a Hypercharger network across India, which would consist of 1 lakh charging points across 400 cities in India.

4. Honda PCX Electric

At the 2018 Auto Expo, Honda PCX electric scooter was first showcased in India, and now, patent images (for the Indian market) of the vehicle have leaked online. The PCX electric is already on sale in a few international markets; it is powered by a 4.2 kW (5.7 PS) electric motor and offers a range of around 41 km, with two swappable batteries.

5. Yamaha E01

At the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, Yamaha had showcased the ‘E01’ concept electric scooter. Recently, patent images of the upcoming EV emerged online, and the production version is expected to launch sometime next year. With the Indian automobile industry shifting focus towards electric mobility, we expect Yamaha to bring this electric scooter to India as well, likely by late-2022 or early-2023.