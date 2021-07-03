Top 5 Upcoming Electric Cars In India – eXUV300 To Tesla Model 3

Check out our list of the top five electric vehicles, which are slated to launch by mid next year in the Indian market

Electrification is gaining pace in the automobile industry of India, with more and more carmakers jumping on that bandwagon. By 2022, there are plenty of electric vehicles scheduled to arrive in our market, ranging from entry-level affordable models to luxury EVs from carmakers like Audi and Jaguar.

However, there are a few vehicles for which the anticipation is higher than others. Here, we have listed the top five EV that will be launching in India this year.

1. Tata Altroz EV

Tata Motors is planning to launch a new electric car in the Indian market before the end of this year, the Altroz EV. It was first showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, and then at the 2020 Auto Expo. The specifications of the vehicle are a mystery at the moment, but speculations suggest that it will have a driving range of somewhere between 250 to 300 km.

2. Mahindra eKUV100

The eKUV100 was showcased by Mahindra & Mahindra at the 2020 Auto Expo, back in February 2020. The manufacturer was originally aiming for a starting price of Rs. 8.25 lakh, inclusive of FAME II subsidies, and we expect the actual price to be just a little higher than that when the vehicle launches in India. The eKUV100 will draw power from a 15.9 kWh battery pack, which is capable of delivering a claimed driving range of 147 km.

3. Mahindra eXUV300

Mahindra also showcased the concept version of an XUV300-based EV, named ‘eXUV300’ at the Auto Expo 2020. The specifications of the vehicle haven’t been revealed yet, but the manufacturer previously stated that the production version of the eXUV300 will offer a driving range of around 370 km.

4. Hyundai Kona EV facelift

Hyundai internationally unveiled the Kona EV facelift just a few months ago, and the vehicle is expected to launch in India by late-2021. Apart from a new design, the facelift model also offers more features over the outgoing version, like a standard 10.25-inch digital instrument display, heated seats (front and rear), etc.

The lower variant of the 2021 Hyundai Kona EV gets a 39.2kWh battery, that delivers a driving range of 304 km while the top-spec model gets a 64 kWh battery, good for a range of 483 km.

5. Tesla Model 3

Tesla is set to finally enter the Indian market this year, and its first offering is expected to be the Model 3. Tesla Model 3 gets three battery options – 50 kWh, 54 kWh, and 75 kWh – which offer a driving range of 354 km, 423 km, and 568 km, respectively (as tested by EPA).

Its price in India is expected to begin around Rs. 55 lakh mark, and it will be positioned as a luxury vehicle.

*Pics for reference only