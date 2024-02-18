Top 5 Upcoming Diesel Cars In 2024 – Tata To Mahindra

If diesel is your choice of fuel for your next vehicle, these upcoming diesel cars in India in 2024 could fit your bill

Due to the stringent emission norms coming into play over the past few years, diesel cars have become a dying breed in India. Coupled with the DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) and DEF (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) woes, diesel cars can become a pain to maintain in the long run. However, good fuel efficiency and the sheer torque pull of diesel continue to remain the stronghold. While a lot of manufacturers have completely discontinued diesel in their line-up, car companies like Kia, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Toyota and even some luxury brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz continue to offer diesel cars in India. So, let’s have a look at the upcoming diesel cars in 2024.

1. Tata Curvv:

Recently unveiled at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in its near-production guise, Tata Motors has confirmed that the upcoming Curvv will get the diesel engine option. It will be the familiar 1.5-litre turbo diesel unit from the Nexon, producing 115 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, it is also expected to get the new 1.2-litre tGDi petrol engine. The Tata Curvv is expected to debut around mid-2024 in the Indian market.

2. Mahindra Thar 5-Door:

Mahindra Thar 5-Door has been in the works for a long time now and the test mules have been spotted multiple times in India. It will be powered by the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Talking about the power figures, nothing concrete can be said of now. However, it could likely get the 175 bhp tune which is offered in the Scorpio N and the lower variant can come with the lower 130 bhp tune offered in the current Thar and lower variants of Scorpio N as well as XUV700. The Mahindra Thar is expected to debut in the second half of 2024.

3. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

Much like the outgoing model, the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 facelift will get the 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine putting out 115 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. With the best in segment torque figures, it will be paired with a 6-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. Talking about other updates, the XUV300 Facelift will get a new front fascia, overhauled rear profile and some changes to the dashboard layout. Talking about its launch timeline, it is expected to go on sale next month in India

4. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

Expected to launch around the festive season of 2024, the Hyundai Alcazar Facelift will get comprehensive updates inside out, in line with the company’s latest Creta Facelift. Under the hood, the affair will remain the same which includes the 1.5 litre CRDi diesel engine putting out 115 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. In addition to this, the familiar 1.5-litre tGDi petrol engine will be a part of the package with power output rated at 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque.

5. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the new-gen Kia Carnival is just around the corner and expected to launch in India sometime this year. The facelift model of the 4th-generation Carnival is already in the works and has been spied a few times. In terms of updates, the new premium MPV will be based on an all-new N3 platform and will be powered by the familiar 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine, putting out 200 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. In addition to this, the new-gen Kia Carnival will grow significantly in terms of dimensions, thus leveraging more space inside the cabin.