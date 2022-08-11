Top 5 Upcoming Cars With ADAS In India – Creta To XUV400

A number of mass market cars like the new MG Astor and the 2022 Hyundai Tucson get LEVEL 2 ADAS in India

With the Indian buyers now prioritising safety overlooks and features, a number of car manufacturers in India are now equipping their cars with class-leading safety features and equipment. In a similar move, here are the top 5 upcoming cars with ADAS in India that you should check out.

1. MG Hector Facelift:

The MG Hector facelift is soon expected to be launched in the Indian market and will be offered with a strong package comprising all the modern bells and whistles expected at this price point. There are strong reports suggesting that the new MG Hector facelift will be offered with ADAS LEVEL 2. Once launched, the MG Hector will challenge the likes of the Tata Harrier, Hyundai Tucson, and the Jeep Compass.

2. Hyundai Verna:

Hyundai is soon expected to launch the new Verna in the Indian market. The new Verna will not only boast updated powertrain options but in addition to this, will also be offered with new features including LEVEL 2 ADAS. The brand is yet to comment on the official launch timeline of the Hyundai Verna.

3. Hyundai Creta:

The Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to be the second Hyundai car in India to be offered with LEVEL 2 ADAS and will boast a long list of updates to take on the rivals like the Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, upcoming Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Maruti Grand Vitara.

4. Mahindra XUV400 Electric:

Mahindra is soon expected to launch its first electric SUV in India and is expected to offer the XUV400 with a long list of features and safety equipment. From what we know so far, the new XUV400 might also get ADAS tech on the high-spec iteration. This new Mahindra electric SUV will challenge the rivals like the Tata Neexon EV and the MG ZS EV.

5. 2023 Hyundai Alcazar:

Soon after the Creta facelift, the new Alcazar is also expected to get a minor update and is expected to get some additional features and subtle cosmetic tweaks. However, it is expected that the Korean carmaker might offer the new Alcazar with ADAS safety tech on the more expensive variants in India. More details however are awaited.