Top 5 Upcoming 7 Seater SUVs In India – Tata Gravitas To MG Gloster

The market-trend is currently inclined towards SUVs, and hence introducing seven-seat SUVs instead of MPVs currently seems viable to manufacturers

While compact SUVs are gaining popularity by the day, it is safe to say that bigger full-size seven-seat SUVs have their own niche in the country. However, keeping in mind the size of the Indian families, a host manufacturers are also working on introducing new seven-seat SUVs, while some automakers are set to renew their offerings in the said segment.

We have compiled a list of the top five 7-seater SUVs in the Indian market which will be launched soon –

1. Tata Gravitas

Tata has been working on a three-row version of the Harrier since the long time, and named the car ‘Gravitas’. The carmaker showcased the production-ready version of the Gravitas SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo, and it got us pretty excited.

While the car showcased at the event was a six-seat version of the Gravitas, Tata will also be offering it with a seven-seat configuration. Tata will likely plonk the Gravitas with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm) as the Harrier, while the carmaker is also expected to introduce a new petrol powertrain for both the SUVs.

The Gravitas gets the same front-end design as the Harrier, while the rear is completely unique to the car. The three-row SUV will be slotted above the Harrier in Tata Motors’ line-up, and hence we expect it to be priced at a slight premium over the five-seat SUV as well.

2. 2021 Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio was recently upgraded to comply with the latest emission norms, however, we expect more from the carmaker. The Scorpio has been marching on without much changes since a very long time, but Mahindra is finally set to bring a generational update for the SUV.

The next-gen Scorpio has been spied on test a couple of times, while Mahindra is yet to confirm a launch timeline for the car. Apart from the styling updates, the car will also feature an all-new cabin with premium touches and a host of new features.

Mahindra might go ahead and offer the new-gen Scorpio with the current 2.2-litre diesel engine, while we also expect the carmaker to introduce it with a turbocharged petrol engine. Mahindra will launch the new Scorpio next year, and the car will go on to compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

3. 2021 Mahindra XUV500

Apart from the Scorpio, the homegrown carmaker is also working on launching a new-gen version of the XUV500. The said car has never received a generational update, but the competition in the segment has risen in the past few months, and Mahindra knows that it will have to update the car to keep it relevant in the market.

Just like the Scorpio, the next-gen XUV500 will also feel a lot more premium than the outgoing model, and its spy shots confirm that it will be offered with features like a floating touchscreen infotainment screen, a digital MID, a flat-bottom steering wheel, improved seat cushioning, flush-type door handles etc.

The new-gen XUV500 is expected to retain the 2.2-litre diesel engine (155 PS/360 Nm) currently on offer, while it will also likely be offered with a new 2.0-litre TGDi turbocharged petrol engine with a power output of about 190 PS. Mahindra will be debuting the next-gen XUV500 in the country next year.

4. MG Hector Plus

MG Motor’s entry into the Indian market has been pretty successful, thanks to its first product, the Hector SUV. The car has gained immense popularity because of its long feature list and its aggressive pricing. Now, the Chinese-owned British manufacturer wants to take the success a step further, and use the Hector’s 2750 mm wheelbase to spawn a three-row version of the SUV. MG showcased the said car at this year’s Auto Expo, and dubbed it as the ‘Hector Plus’.

The Hector Plus will be offered with 6-seat and 7-seat configurations, and will go on to rival the likes of the Tata Gravitas, as well as the Mahindra XUV500 in the market. The car is expected to be offered with the same 1.5-litre turbo petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol with 48V mild-hybrid setup and Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engines as the five-seat Hector.

5. MG Gloster

Apart from the Hector Plus, MG also revealed another seven-seat SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo, which was the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner rivaling ‘Gloster’. The full-size body-on-frame SUV is based on the Maxus D90 SUV sold in China, and will go on to become MG’s flagship offering in India.

The Chinese-spec Maxus D90 comes with features like LED headlights and DRLs, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone auto climate control, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable front seats and a 360-degree camera. We expect all of these features to be carried forward to the Indian-spec MG Gloster.

Under the hood, the Gloster will likely come equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 220 PS power and 365 Nm torque, along with a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine rated at 220 PS/480 Nm. The transmission duties will likely be handled with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, while a four-wheel-drive configuration will also be on offer.