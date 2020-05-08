Top 5 Two-Door Sports Cars Under Rs 1 Crore In The Indian Market

While there are not many two-door sports car that pack some serious performance in India and are priced under Rs 1 crore, we bring to you a list of the top five

India is one of the largest automobile markets in the world, and that’s one of the reasons a host of international manufacturers continue to work upon entering the country. While the Indian market is largely dominated by mass-market compact cars, it would be unfair to say that the country lacks taste in cars, and enthusiasm. Even with all the traffic and the pothole-filled roads in the country, sports cars have their own cult following.

We have compiled a list of the top five two-door sports cars priced under Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom) that you can currently purchase in the Indian market, take a look –

1. Porsche 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster

Rs 85.95 – 89.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

It is no secret that Porsche makes one of the most enthralling and exciting sports car in the entire world. But we aren’t going to be talking about the high-performance 911, the Cayenne SUV, or even the Panamera. We talk about the only two Porsche two-door sports cars that are priced under Rs 1 crore in India – the 718 Cayman, and the 718 Boxster.

The 718 Cayman is basically a mid-engined three-door two-seater fastback coupe, while the 718 Boxster is its roadster version. Both the cars share a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 300 horses, along with 380 Nm torque. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox, and an optional 7-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) automatic.

When had with the 6-speed MT, the 718s can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, while the time comes down to 4.9 seconds when had with the PDK gearbox. 0 – 200 km/h can be done in 18.3 seconds and 18.1 seconds on the manual and automatic trims respectively. The top speed of the cars is rated at 275 km/h.

2. BMW M2 Competition

Rs 83.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Only the full-fledged performance-oriented BMW cars get the M badging, and you can have only one BMW M car under Rs 1 crore in India today i.e. the M2 Competition. Powering the two-door four-seat car sports car is a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder petrol motor that generates 416 PS of maximum power, and 550 Nm of peak torque.

The transmission duties are handled by a M dual-clutch transmission with Drivelogic. The M2 comes equipped with BMW’s Active M differential, launch control, M Drive for individual drive settings and more. The safety features include ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, BMW Condition Based Service (CBS), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) with M Dynamic Mode etc.

BMW claims that the M2 Competition can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds, while the top-speed of the car is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

3. BMW Z4 Roadster

Rs 66 – 80.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Another BMW included in this list is the Z4 Roadster, which is currently available in two trims in India – sDrive 20i priced at Rs 66 lakh, and top-end M40i priced at Rs 80.50 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The Z4 sDrive 20i gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine making 200 PS power and 320 Nm torque, while the high-end M40i comes with a larger 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine pumping out 345 PS of max power. An 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission and a rear-wheel drive setup is standard across both.

The M40i gets some sporty components over the sDrive 20i including the M Sport differential, the M Sport brake, 19-inch M alloy wheels etc. Some highlights of the car include Adaptive LED headlights with DRLs, M sports seats with integrated headrests, a 12-speaker, seven-channel premium audio surround system from Harman Kardon, a full colour head-up display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster of the same size.

4. Ford Mustang

Rs 74.62 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Ford Mustang is currently the only pony car sold in the Indian market, and is priced at Rs 74.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The car was first unveiled right before the 2016 Auto Expo, and was launched later that year. Ford India offers only one variant of the Mustang i.e. the GT fastback, which is imported as a CBU.

Apart from its appealing looks, the Mustang packs a grunting 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine that churns out 401 PS of power and 515 Nm of torque. The power is sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed SelectShift automatic gearbox. The car gets four drive modes – Normal, Sport+, Track, and Snow/Wet.

Some highlights inside the cabin include airplane-like toggle switches on the centre console. Other features include a leather-trimmed steering wheel, bucket seats, a touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, puddle lamps, heated/cooled front seats etc.

5. Jaguar F-Type

Rs 95.12 lakh – 2.42 crore (ex-showroom)

Jaguar recently launched the 2020 F-Type in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 95.12 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most premium car included in this list. The new F-Type is available with three engine options and all are available in a hardtop or convertible versions.

The entry-level P300 model that is eligible to be in this list, gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged Ingenium petrol engine that develops 300 PS of peak power and has a max torque rating of 400 Nm. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Jaguar claims that the F-Type can sprint from nought to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds, and it tops out at 250 km/h.

In terms of styling, the 2020 F-Type gets sleek headlamps, a large front grille, and slightly redesigned tail lamps as compared to the model it replaces. It also gets more premium touches like the extensive usage of Sienna Tan Windsor Leather, Suede, and Alcantara inside the cabin. New features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity, a premium-sound system sourced from Meridian, etc.