Top 5 Turbocharged Petrol SUVs Under Rs 15 Lakh In India

The cars included in the list are from the mid-size SUV segment in the country, and can be purchased under an ex-showroom price of Rs 15 lakh

Until a few years ago, petrol engines with turbochargers were only offered by a limited number of car manufacturers in India, and that too only on high-end cars. Adding a turbocharger to a smaller capacity engine drastically improves its power and torque output, which enables automakers to reduce the engine displacement, which makes it an economic alternative altogether.

Since the popularity of turbocharged petrol engines continue to grow by the day, we have put together a list of the top 5 SUVs sold in India that are offered with a turbo-petrol engine, priced under Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) –

1. Hyundai Creta

The second-gen Hyundai Creta was launched last year, and the car quickly climbed to the top of the sales charts, becoming the best-selling SUV in the country. The Creta shares its underpinnings with its cousin and fiercest rival, the Kia Seltos.

That being said, the Creta’s list of powertrains include a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine rated at 140 PS/242 Nm. This particular engine can only be had with a 7-speed DCT auto on the Creta. Hyundai has priced the Creta at a base price of Rs 9.81 lakh, going up to Rs 17.31 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom)

2. Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos shook the mid-size SUV segment when it was introduced in India in 2019, and the car has gone on to become one of the highest-selling SUVs in the country, thanks to the multiple powertrains on offer, as well as its extensive equipment list.

Powering the Seltos are 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, however, its 1.4-litre T-GDi turbo petrol is the one that is talked about the most. The said motor generates 140 PS power and 242 Nm torque, and can be had with either a 6-speed MT, or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Kia retails the Seltos at a starting price of Rs 9.89 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 17.34 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

3. Renault Duster

Renault decided to part ways with diesel powertrains in the BS6 era, which also resulted in the discontinuation of the highly-popular diesel-powered Duster as well as the optional 4×4 setup, and the mid-size SUV was left with a sole 1.5-litre petrol engine rated at 106 PS/142 Nm, which was definitely not up to the mark keeping in mind the segment standards.

However, in a bid to compensate for the much-loved diesel engine, Renault went on to introduce a new 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine for the Duster, which has been co-developed by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and Mercedes-Benz, and will be sold alongside the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine.

The new HR13 engine produces a massive 156 PS of max power, along with 254 Nm of peak torque, and is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission, as well as an optional CVT auto. Renault retails the Duster at a starting price of Rs 9.39 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 13.59 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

4. Nissan Kicks

The Nissan Kicks is bigger in size than all its direct rivals, and has a pretty decent equipment list as well. However, the recipe hasn’t really worked for the Nissan SUV so far. In order to makes thing more interesting, Nissan introduced a new 1.3-litre HR13 turbocharged petrol engine for the Kicks, making it the most powerful mid-size SUV in the Indian market, along with its cousin, Renault Duster.

The Nissan Kicks is offered with features like dual-chamber LED projector headlamps, around-view monitor, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, NissanConnect connected-car tech with over 50 features and smartwatch connectivity, auto climate control, cruise control etc. The car is currently priced from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. MG Hector

The MG Hector is one of the highest-specced cars in the mid-size SUV segment as of now, and the car recently received a mid-life refresh, just one and a half year after its debut. The Hector comes equipped with a massive 10.4-inch vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment unit, along with a panoramic sunroof, 18-inch dual tone alloy wheels, a 360-degree parking camera, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, e-SIM internet connectivity with remote car operation, a powered tailgate, ESP, traction control, hill hold control, 6 airbags etc.

The Hector’s powertrains might not be one of its biggest USPs, however, its 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine is worth mentioning. The engine has a max power output of 143 PS, and a 250 Nm peak torque rating, and also gets mild-hybrid tech in manual trims which brings along engine idle start-stop, regenerative braking and E-Boost with it. MG currently retails the Hector between Rs 12,89,800 and Rs 18,32,800 (ex-showroom).