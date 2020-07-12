Top 5 Turbocharged Petrol Cars In India Under Rs 10 Lakh – Nexon To Rapid

Here is a list of the top 5 cars that are offered with a turbocharged petrol engine, along with a list of their variants priced under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

The stricter emission norms in the country has forced manufacturers to downsize their engines in order to comply with the rules, which is actually better for carmakers since smaller engines have a better fuel efficiency. However, in order to bring the power output on par with bigger engines that were previously on offer, companies have started petrol engines with turbochargers, even on smaller cars now.

Adding a turbocharger to a smaller capacity engine makes it put out comparatively more power, which enables manufacturers to downsize the engine displacement for better fuel efficiency, making it a more economical as well as cleaner alternative.

Here is the list of the top 5 cars priced under Rs 10 lakh that are offered with a turbocharged petrol engine in India as of now –

1. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo

Hyundai revealed a new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine for the Grand i10 Nios at the 2020 Auto Expo in February, and subsequently launched it later that month. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine puts out 100 PS of maximum power, along with 172 Nm of peak torque.

The said engine is only available with the car’s Sportz trim, and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Hyundai retails the Grand i10 Nios’ Sportz Turbo variant at a starting price of Rs 7.7 lakh, while the Sportz Turbo Dual Tone trim is priced at Rs 7.75 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

2. Volkswagen Polo TSI

In order to comply with the BS6 emission norms, Polo had to give away its 1.2-litre TSI engine, which has now been replaced with a smaller 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI unit. However, the good news is that there is no loss in power and torque output. With that being said, the peak power output has increased by 5 PS and is now rated at 110 PS, while the max torque output remains the same as before i.e. 175 Nm.

Under Rs 10 lakh, you can have three different variants of the 2020 Polo, including the Highline Plus, priced at Rs 8.02 lakh; Highline Plus AT, which costs Rs 9.12 lakh; as well as the GT, which will set you back by Rs 9.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Highline Plus gets a 6-speed manual transmission, while the other two trims come with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

3. Skoda Rapid TSI

Skoda recently launched the BS6-compliant version of its most affordable product in the Indian market, i.e. Rapid – which has been launched at an aggressive starting price of Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it undercut all its direct rivals with a huge margin.

The 2020 Rapid gets the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine as the Polo, which is rated at 110 PS/175 Nm. For now, it can only be had with a 6-speed MT, while an automatic gearbox will be introduced soon. You can purchase two variants of the Skoda Rapid under Rs 10 lakh – Rider, which costs Rs 7.49 lakh and Ambition, which will set you back by Rs 9.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

4. Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon was upgraded to meet the BS6 emission norms at the beginning of this year, which not only brought along a mid-life refresh, but also bumped the power output up by 10 PS. The car’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine now produces 120 PS of power and 170 Nm torque.

The engine can be had with either a 6-speed MT, or a 6-speed AMT gearbox. Even if you’re on a constraint of Rs 10 lakh, you can opt from a host of variants of the Nexon, including XE (Rs 6.94 lakh), XM (Rs 7.7 lakh), XMA AMT (Rs 8.3 lakh), XZ (Rs 8.69 lakh), XZ+ (Rs 9.5 lakh) and XZ+ Dual Tone (Rs 9.7 lakh).

5. Hyundai Venue Turbo

The Venue was the first Hyundai car to be offered with a turbo-petrol engine, and it has gone on to become one of the highest-selling cars in the segment, thanks to the variety of powertrains on offer, as well as its extensive feature list. The 1.0-litre Turbo GDI engine puts out 120 PS of max power and 172 Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, along with an optional 7-speed DCT auto.

You can go for three variants of the Venue Turbo under Rs 10 lakh, including S, S DCT, SX and SX Dual Tone, priced at Rs 8.45 lakh, Rs 9.59 lakh, Rs 9.78 lakh and Rs 9.93 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).