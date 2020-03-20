Top 5 Turbo Petrol SUVs In India Under Rs 20 Lakh

The five SUVs included in the list span across both sub-compact and mid-size segments, and have an on-road price of under Rs 20 lakh

Gone are the days when turbocharged petrol engines were only offered by a few manufacturers in the country, and that too only on high-end models. Adding a turbocharger to a smaller capacity engine enables it to produce more power, and hence, manufacturers can downsize the engine displacement for better fuel efficiency, making it a more economical alternative altogether.

Since the popularity of said engines continue to grow day by day, we have compiled a list of the top 5 SUVs that can be had with a turbocharged petrol powertrain in India, under Rs 20 lakh –

1. Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is currently the most affordable SUV one can buy in India, that comes with a turbocharged petrol engine. That being said, it gets a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Reveotron engine that puts out 120 PS of maximum power, along with 170 Nm peak torque. The engine can be coupled with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AMT gearbox.

One of the main highlights of the Nexon is its five stars adult occupant protection and three star child occupant protection score that it received in the Global NCAP crash tests, while it is also packed up to the brim with features, making it one of the best value for money SUVs in India. Tata retails the petrol Nexon at a base price of Rs 6.95 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 11.20 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

2. Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 comes with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 110 PS power and 200 Nm torque. Sadly, the said powertrain can only be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The XUV300 comes packed with class-leading features including an electric sunroof, first in segment front parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated ORVMs, ambient lighting, automatic projector headlamps and more!

Mahindra has priced the XUV300 at a starting price of Rs 8.3 lakh, which goes up to Rs 11.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The carmaker is apparently also going to launch a more powerful Sportz variant for the car, which will come equipped with a 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo petrol engine producing 130 PS, and will be slotted above the current trims.

3. Hyundai Venue

While the Venue gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine on the base E and S trims, the variants above that come equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged T-GDi petrol motor that has a maximum power output of 120 PS, and a peak torque rating of 172 Nm. The said engine can be had with either a 6-speed manual, or a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

While Hyundai retails the Venue from Rs 6.7 lakh, the turbo-petrol trims are offered from Rs 8.46 lakh onward. On the other hand, the top-end SX Plus Turbo trim costs Rs 11.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

4. Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos took the mid-size SUV segment by storm when it was launched in India late last year. Now, it has become one of the highest-selling SUVs in the country, thanks to its extensive feature list and multiple powertrains. The turbocharged petrol engine that is offered with the Seltos is a 1.4-litre T-GDi mill that produces 140 PS power and 242 Nm torque. The engine comes with a choice of a 6-speed MT, or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Kia has priced the GT Line petrol variants of the Seltos between Rs 13.79 lakh and Rs 17.29 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

5. Hyundai Creta

Hyundai recently launched the second-gen version of its mid-size SUV Creta in the Indian market, and the car shares its underpinnings with its cousin, the Kia Seltos. Hence, the Creta also gets the option of a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol powertrain, that is rated at 140 PS/242 Nm. But unlike the Seltos, the said powertrain can only be coupled with a 7-speed DCT gearbox on the Creta.

Hyundai has priced the Creta at an introductory price ranging from Rs 9.99 lakh, going up to Rs 17.20 lakh. However, only two variants are offered with the turbo-petrol engine, namely SX and SX (O), which are priced at Rs 16.16 lakh and Rs 17.2 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.