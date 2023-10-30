Top 5 Turbo Petrol Cars Below Rs. 15 Lakh – Hyundai To Citroen

Here we have explained about the top 5 turbo petrol cars that are priced below Rs. 15 lakh in the domestic market

A wise man once said, “It is more fun to go fast in a slow car than go slow in a fast car”, which basically means you don’t need to break the bank and buy high-end German automobiles to have fun, while you can go for one of these turbo petrol cars and experience a great deal of performance.

1. Hyundai i20 N-Line :

The i20 N-Line currently enjoys being the only performance hatchback in the country with the absence of the Volkswagen Polo GT and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS. Usually, when you opt for performance-oriented cars, you will have to sacrifice comfort and fuel efficiency, but that is not the case with the i20 N-Line as it is comfortable even with the stiffened suspension that becomes a hassle only if you go faster than it is meant to on large potholes or uneven surfaces. We don’t know anybody who would drive a car with a heavy right foot always, so when you’re not in a hurry, this hatchback returns very good numbers with respect to mileage. The i20 N-Line is available with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit which puts out 118bhp of power and 172Nm of torque that is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT unit. It is available in two variants at a starting price of Rs 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport:

Mahindra XUV300 in its petrol avatar already had a punchy engine and with the TurboSport, Mahindra has taken things a notch higher. The XUV300 TurboSport comes equipped with a 1.2-litre mStallion TGDi turbo petrol that now produces 130bhp and a class-leading 250Nm of torque that comes with only a 6-speed manual transmission. The boost from the turbo ensures the Compact SUV has an amazing midrange which helps the vehicle zoom out of corners and achieve good corner exit speeds. This is the only SUV that gets a front suspension which is a MacPherson Strut with an anti-roll bar that helps keep it planted in corners. The Subcompact SUV is available in 4 variants and starts at a price of Rs 9.3 Lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Hyundai Venue N-Line :

The Hyundai Venue N-Line is a sporty version of the Hyundai Venue which also gets the 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. But in this version, it gets a little more power at 120bhp and the same torque of 172Nm. The major update comes in the form of stiffened suspension that contributes to a sportier nature and helps keep the vehicle planted in corners and helps achieve higher speeds. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The Hyundai Venue N-Line is available in two variants similar to the i20 N-Line and starts from Rs 12.08 Lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Maruti Suzuki Fronx :

The beautiful 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine has returned with the Fronx and is now tuned to produce 99bhp of power and 147Nm of torque. The turbo petrol unit has a smashing midrange which is peppy and will keep the engine on the boil throughout the day without any stress and at the same time will return excellent fuel efficiency if driven sedately. The engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter unit. It can be had in 3 variants at a starting price of Rs 9.72 Lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Citroen C3:

The Citroen C3 is available in a turbo petrol version which has an output of 110bhp of power and 190Nm of torque coming from the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol unit. Initially, it is nothing astounding when compared to other turbo petrol cars but when you factor in the weight, which is about 1055 kg, you will learn that the power-to-weight ratio is insane. In one of the recent drag races performed by a popular YouTube channel, the humble Citroen C3 managed to beat the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport, which is more powerful and has more torque but is heavier as well. The turbo petrol unit comes in 2 variants at a starting price of Rs 8.28 Lakh (ex-showroom).