Top 5 Trending Hatchbacks In India – Swift, i20 To Altroz

The hatchback segment in India has thrived big time over the years and is still a sought after place for the first-time buyers and people with tight budget

The hatchback space has been the centrepiece of high volume sales for decades and it has evolved based on customer requirements over the last several years. Here we have listed the top five hatchback that are trend setters in a lot of way:

1. Maruti Suzuki Swift:

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced competitively in its segment and is known for its high fuel economy. The compact hatchback has a sleek and sporty design that appeals to many buyers and it also boasts a responsive engine and smooth handling characteristics. The brand reputation and low maintenance cost play into its favour.

2. Hyundai i20:

The Hyundai i20 really set the sales charts on fire when it made its debut years ago and it was the earliest trendsetter in the premium hatch segment. Its sporty and stylish exterior, along with its comfortable and feature-rich interior make it an attractive option for many. The latest generation further builds on its selling points and is more upmarket.

3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno:

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno became the first true success from the Nexa premium dealerships soon after its debut back in late 2015. It surpassed its main rival Hyundai i20 in sales table and never really looked back and the heavily updated Baleno released last year further reassured its position at the top due to its fuel efficient powertrains, a stylish exterior and a modern cabin with packed features.

4. Tata Altroz:

The five-star Global NCAP safety rating is one of the key selling points of the Tata Altroz, which made its market debut in 2019. A rather unconventional design combined with a sporty interior and a long list of features have made it a favourite amongst buyers. It is also the first model underpinned by the ALFA platform.

5. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R:

The Wagon R has a spacious interior making it a good affordable choice for families and the tall roofline provides ample headroom. The entry-level hatchback has evolved over the years and it has a frugal engine lineup. The competitively priced model offers good value for money as the compact size and good visibility make it easy to maneuver through city traffic as well.