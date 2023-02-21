Top 5 Trending Bikes In India – Pulsar, Apache, FZ, Xtreme, Raider

Our list of top 5 trending bikes in India takes a look at some of the on-demand offerings that are making waves amongst customers

Many motorcycles have come and gone over the years as only a few would stick by the sentiments of the general public. With the constant evolution of the automotive space, it is hard to maintain consistency and those who pull through adversity would come out on top. Here we have five of them:

1. Bajaj Pulsar:

The Pulsar nameplate has been around for more than two decades and is a big hit amongst young enthusiasts. The wide range offered across different price brackets without sailing past the affordable tag is one of the key reasons for its success. The Pulsar motorcycles are a mixed bag of affordability, sporty looks and performance while not sacrificing practicality. The recently launched Pulsar N160 and P150 stay true to their colours.

2. TVS Apache:

The arch rival to the Bajaj Pulsar series, TVS Motor Company’s Apache has been well-received amongst customers for its agility and handling characteristics. Adding the prospect of top-notch build quality will further emphasise the purchasing case. The subtle sounding engines with the bonafide refinement are a cherry on top. The Apache 160 4V and 200 4V have received consistent updates over the years and they are the most feature-packed in their respective segments.

3. Yamaha FZ:

The Yamaha FZ range has been around for years and is a fan favourite due to its reliability, decent performance and fuel economy. The design is unmistakably Yamaha while the Japanese brand’s engine refinement compounds the buying case. The trustworthiness and the reputation built over the years play into its hands as it is a commuter at the end of the day.

4. Hero Xtreme:

The Xtreme 160R is definitely one of the finest motorcycle creations from Hero MotoCorp over the last ten years and perhaps since the original Karizma? The lightweight entry-level naked streetfighter ticks all the right boxes as it has the looks, surprisingly good ride quality and cornering abilities, good mileage and is positioned in an affordable manner too.

5. TVS Raider:

The Raider 125 is a perfect motorcycle in a lot of senses and for many customers, it is the right blend of performance, aesthetics and a good features list. The lineage with the Apache is more than evident as it not only draws design inspiration from its bigger sibling but also its impressive handling nature. Forge it with a capable 125 cc engine, the fuel economy and performance will set it apart from the rest.