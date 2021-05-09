Top 5 Tractors With AC Cabins In India [With Prices]

In recent times, the demand for AC tractors is increasing among modern farmers, and here, we have listed the top 5 options on sale in India

Although industrialisation plays an important role in the economy of India, agriculture continues to be the major contributor. Thanks to modern technology, the tools used for agriculture are much more powerful and efficient nowadays, including tractors. In fact, tractors are offering a few creature comforts as well, including an AC cabin.

As farming is quite tough, more and more farmers are opting for AC tractors to ease their tasks. Here, we have listed the top five tractors with AC cabins that are available in the Indian market, along with their prices.

1. Mahindra Arjun Novo 605 DI-i-With AC Cabin

Price: Rs. 9.40 lakh to Rs. 9.80 lakh

Mahindra Arjun Novo 605 DI is powered by a 3.5-litre, inline-4, turbocharged diesel engine, rated at 57 HP of peak power and 213 Nm of maximum torque. The transmission consists of 15 forward ratios, along with 3 reverse ratios. The hydraulic lifting capacity is rated at 2,200 kg, and the PTO is rated at 50.3 HP.

2. Sonalika Worldtrac 90 RX 4WD

Price: 12.30 lakh to 12.60 lakh

Sonalika Worldtrac 90 RX draws power from a 4.1-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine, which is capable of generating 90 HP of maximum power. The transmission system offers 12 forward ratios and 12 reverse ratios. The tractor has a hydraulic lifting capacity of 2,500 kg, and it offers a multi-speed PTO (rated at 77 HP) as well.

3. John Deere 5060 E (2WD/4WD) AC Cabin

Price: 13.60 lakh to Rs. 14.20 lakh

John Deere 5060 E is powered by a turbocharged, inline-3 engine with a peak power of 60 HP. The gearbox has 9 forward ratios and 3 reverse ratios, and is available with rear-wheel-drive and 4-wheel-drive options. The tractor offers a dual-speed PTO (51 HP), and the hydraulic system of the 5060 E is rated at 2,000 kg, which is quite impressive.

4. John Deere 5065 E (4WD) AC cabin

Price: Rs. 17.0 lakh to Rs. 18.10 lakh

John Deere 5065 E is slightly more powerful than the 5060 E, rated at 65 HP of maximum power. It has a 3-cylinder, turbocharged engine, mated to a gearbox with 9 forward ratios and 3 reverse ratios. The tractor offers a dual-speed PTO (55.3 HP), and the hydraulic lifting capacity is rated at 2,000 kg.

5. Preet 9049 AC – 4WD

Rs 20.20 lakh to Rs. 22.10 lakh

PREET 9049-4WD Tractor (with AC Cabin) is a powerful general-purpose tractor, suited for farming, tillage, sowing, harvesting, etc. It is powered by a 4.1-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine, which generates a peak power of 90 HP. The transmission consists of 12 forward and 12 reverse ratios, and the tractor has a hydraulic lifting capacity of 2,400 kg. It also gets a dual-speed PTO, rated at 76.5 HP.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom