Top 5 Things To Know About The Updated TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has been updated and now comes with a range of new features, while it costs just Rs 1,000 over the regular variant with dual-channel ABS

In order to mark the milestone of 4 million sales of its Apache series of motorcycles, TVS Motor Company launched the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, which has been packed with a range of first-in-class features, gets new colour options as well as new hardware. Has the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V now become the best motorcycle in its segment?

We have put together a list of 5 key things that you should know about the new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V to figure out that yourself, take a read to know more about these 5 highlights of the bike –

1. Design

Not much has changed on the styling front. That being said, the motorcycle retains its roadster design, and gets a muscular fuel tank, engine cowl, as well as a split-seat setup. TVS is offering the 2021 Apache RTR 200 4V in three different colours, namely Gloss Black, Pearl White and Matte Blue. The new Matte Blue paint scheme seems to have been inspired from the TVS OMC race bike.

2. Features

The Apache RTR 200 4V comes equipped with a LED headlight, an LED tail lamp, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, with connectivity through the TVS SmartXonnect app. The bike also gets three riding modes, namely Sport, Urban, and Rain.

3. Hardware

The motorcycle now comes with preload-adjustable Showa front forks, and a preload-adjustable mono-shock setup at the back. It also gets adjustable brake and clutch levers. The braking duties continue to be taken care of via a 270 mm disc up front, along with a 240 mm disc brake at the rear, coupled with dual-channel ABS.

4. Powertrain

Powering the motorcycle is the same 197.75cc, single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled engine, that belts out 20.5 hp of max power at 9,000rpm and 17.25 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

5. Price & Rivals

TVS has priced the 2021 Apache RTR 200 4V at a starting price of Rs 1,31,050 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike puts up against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, and Yamaha FZ 250 in the Indian market.