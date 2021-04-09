Top 5 Things To Know About The Triumph Trident 660

The Triumph Trident 660 is priced at Rs 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom), and rivals the likes of the Honda CB650R and Kawasaki Z650 in India

Triumph launched the Trident 660 in the Indian market on April 6, and the entry-level street naked motorcycle has now become the British automaker’s most affordable offering in the country. With introductory prices starting from Rs 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) onwards, the Trident 660 puts up against the likes of the recently launched Honda CB650R, as well as the Kawasaki Z650.

Here is a list of the top 5 things you should know about the new Triumph Trident 660, take a look –

1. Design

The Triumph Trident 660 features a round headlight at the front and a rather contemporary-looking fuel tank with knee cut-outs. While Triumph hasn’t gone ballistic with the Trident 660’s styling, elements like the rear tyre hugger-mounted numberplate, an underslung exhaust, and a flat-style handlebar, all make it look extremely desirable.

2. Colours

Just like the global markets, Triumph is offering the new Trident 660 here in India with four paint schemes, namely Matt Jet Black & Matt Silver Ice, Silver Ice & Diablo Red, Crystal White, and Sapphire Black.

3. Powertrain

Powering the motorcycle is a 660 cc inline three-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that puts out 81 PS of max power at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm. The motor is linked to a six-speed transmission. While a slipper clutch is offered as standard, the quickshifter is offered as a part of optional accessories.

4. Hardware

Built on a tubular steel perimeter frame, the Triumph Trident 660 rides on 17-inch cast-aluminium wheels. The suspension duties are taken care of by Showa 41 mm separate function forks at the front, and a pre-load adjustable rear mono shock. The braking setup consists of 310 mm twin discs up front, along with a 255mm single rotor at the back – both grabbed by Nissin-sourced callipers.

5. Features

The equipment list of the Trident 660 consists of full-LED lighting and a Bluetooth-ready instrument cluster. The Bluetooth module is available along with other optional accessories available through Triumph’s dealerships. The optional extras include an under-seat USB charger, scrolling indicators, bar-end mirrors, a tyre pressure monitoring system, My Triumph Connectivity System (Bluetooth module) as well as the Triumph Shift Assist (quickshifter).

The electronic rider aids include two different riding modes (Road and Rain), a switchable traction control, ABS, and an engine immobiliser. The Bluetooth module brings access to turn-by-turn navigation, phone, music, and GoPro controls as well.