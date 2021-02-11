Top 5 Things To Know About The New-Gen Suzuki Hayabusa

Upon arrival in India later this year, the new-gen Suzuki Hayabusa will retain its rivalry with the likes of the BMW S 1000 RR, Kawasaki Z H2, Ducati Panigale V2 etc

The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the most iconic superbikes across the globe, and the motorcycle has now finally received a generational update. The previous-gen Suzuki Hayabusa GSX1300R became one of the best selling big bikes not only in foreign markets, but in India too.

Motorcycle enthusiasts over the entire world have anticipated the launch of the new-gen Suzuki Hayabusa. Ahead of its much-awaited launch here in India in Q2, we have put together a list of the top 5 things that you must know about the new-gen Suzuki Hayabusa, take a look –

1. Design

The styling has been one of the biggest lucrative aspects of the Suzuki Hayabusa over its lifespan, and the manufacturer has managed to retain iconic silhouette of the motorcycle. However, the 2022 Hayabusa looks much more sharper than the outgoing model. That said, the LED lighting, split tail lamp, integrated indicators and the revised bodywork; all together make the motorcycle look fresh.

2. Engine

The 2021 Hayabusa gets a 1340 cc engine that now complies to Euro 5 emission norms, and Suzuki claims it to be smoother, punchier and more efficient, thanks to tweaks made to the pistons, cam profiles and combustion chamber. However, on paper, the engine is inferior to the one seen on the previous-gen model.

That said, the 2022 Hayabusa’s in-line four-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC motor now produces 190 PS of maximum power at 9,700 rpm, down from 197 PS, and 155 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm, also down from 155 Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and also gets bi-directional quickshifter as standard. Suzuki claims that this is the “quickest Hayabusa ever”.

3. Electronics & Features

This is one area that Suzuki has extensively worked on for the 2022 Hayabusa. That said, the motorcycle now comes equipped with a new six-axis IMU, ten levels of traction control, ten levels of anti-wheelie control, three levels of engine brake control, three power modes, launch control, cruise control, cornering ABS and hill hold control.

Apart from that, the new Hayabusa also gets new LED headlamp and a new TFT display in the instrument cluster that sits between the analogue dials. The digital display helps the rider to navigate through the electronics options on offer.

4. Underpinnings & Hardware

It should be noted that the bike carries over the same twin-spar aluminium frame from the old bike, however, Suzuki has slightly tweaked it to reduce weight and boast of a 50:50 weight distribution. New and lighter exhausts have resulted in the kerb weight being reduced by 2 kg, and the 2022 Hayabusa now weighs 264 kg.

The motorcycle gets inverted telescopic front forks, coupled with a link-type monoshock rear suspension. The braking duties are taken care of by Brembo Stylema 4-piston twin discs at the front, and a Nissin single disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is standard of course.

5. Launch & Expected Price

Suzuki has introduced the new Hayabusa in the United States at a base price of $18,599 without taxes, which converts to Rs 13.55 lakh in Indian currency. This means that the bike’s price has been increased by $3,800 (Rs 2.77 lakh) as compared to the last-gen model.

Suzuki is expected to launch the motorcycle in India in the second quarter of this year itself. That said, the previous-gen version of the ‘Busa was retailed at an aggressive price of Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom), since the bike was brought here under the CKD route. However, we expect the next-gen Hayabusa to feature a significant price hike, and could be priced around Rs 17 – 18 lakh.