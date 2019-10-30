Top 5 Things To Know About The Benelli Imperiale 400

The Imperiale 400 is a retro-styled cruiser and the most affordable offering from Benelli in India

Benelli has recently launched the Imperiale 400 cruiser in India. The motorcycle is positioned below the Scrambler 250 in India and is the least expensive motorcycle in the Benelli lineup. The recently launched cruiser rivals directly against the Bajaj Dominar and the Royal Enfield 350cc cruiser in India.

Here are the top five things that you need to know about the Benelli Imperiale 400

1. Retro styling

The recently launched Imperiale 400 takes its styling cues from the Imperiale 125 manufactured during the 1950s. It gets a retro-styled round halogen headlamp at the front, twin-pod analog instrument cluster, a flat and wide handlebar, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with thigh pads for additional grip, split seats and a pea shooter exhaust. Benelli has used an extensive amount of chrome on the exhaust and engine that adds a retro vibe.

2. Powertrain details

The Imperiale 400 is powered by a 374cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled SOHC, BS-IV compliant motor. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 20.6bhp of peak power at 5,500rpm and 29Nm of peak torque at 4,500rpm. Expect Benelli to launch the updated BS-VI compliant motor before the April 2020 deadline.

3. Frame, Suspension, and brakes

The Imperiale 400 is underpinned by a conventional double-cradle frame. The motorcycle uses a 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and a pre-load adjustable shocks at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are taken care of by a 300 mm disc brake with a dual-piston calliper at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston calliper at the rear.

4. Heavier than its Royal Enfield rival

The Imperiale 400 has a kerb weight of 205 kilograms which makes it almost 11 kilograms heavier than the Classic 350 which weighs about 194 kilograms.

5. Colour option and prices

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is available with three colour options including Red, silver, and Black. The Benelli Imperiale 400 is priced at Rs 1.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom) which makes it the most affordable bike from Benelli.