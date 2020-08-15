Top 5 Things To Know About The 2020 Honda Jazz (Facelift)

Check out our list of top five highlights of the upcoming Honda Jazz facelift, and see what’s impressive on the updated premium hatchback

The 2020 Honda Jazz is expected to launch in its BS6 avatar in the Indian market soon, and dealerships all over the country have started accepting pre-orders for the updated premium hatchback.

If you’re also considering to purchase one, but aren’t sure, then you’ve come to the right place! Here, we shall take a look at the top five highlights on the new Honda Jazz facelift.

1. No Diesel Engine

The jump from BSIV to BSVI compliance will see the Honda Jazz lose the 1.5-litre ‘i-DTEC’ diesel powertrain. Now, the 1.2-litre ‘i-VTEC’ petrol engine will be only engine options on offer here. This motor can generate 90 PS and 110 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, and will be paired to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT (with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel).

2. Brilliant Interior Space

Due to the Jazz’s MPV-ish profile, the car offers a lot of space in the cabin, which the company claims as best in this segment. The flat-folding front seats are a brilliant feature, which creates a bed-like sofa in the cabin! Apart from that, it will also get new upholstery for the seats, although there will be no central armrest for the rear passengers

3. LED Lights All-Around

The 2020 Jazz will also feature an LED headlamp cluster, with L-shaped LED DRLs. The fog lamps are also LED, as are the taillights. Personally, the LED units look much better than the traditional halogen lights which were offered on the previous model.

4. One-Touch Electric Sunroof

The biggest highlight of the new Honda Jazz facelift is the new electrically-operated sunroof. It’s not the first car in the segment to do so, as the Hyundai i20 also used to offer one in the past. That said, no carmaker is currently offering a sunroof on a hatchback, so Honda sure seems to have an edge in that aspect.

5. Premium Features

To justify its premium hatchback status, Honda will offer a host of convenience features on the Jazz, including smart entry, push-button start/stop feature, electrically-controlled ORVMs, and cruise control in both the manual and the automatic versions. Previously, cruise control was not offered in the petrol manual variants.