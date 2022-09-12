Top 5 Things To Know About New Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV

The new Mahindra XUV400 will take on the rivals like the new Tata Nexon EV Max and the MG ZS EV

The new Mahindra XUV400 made its debut on World EV Day and is positioned as a promising rival to electric SUVs like the Nexon EV and the ZS EV. Here are the top 5 things you should know about the new Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV in India.

Fastest Made-In-India EV

With a claimed 0-100 kmph time of 8.3 seconds only, the new XUV400 is currently the fastest Made-In-India electric car. The SUV boasts a top speed of 150 kmph and is faster than the Nexon EV Max that was recently launched in India.

Segment-Best Range

The XUV400 boasts a claimed range of 456 km on a single charge and is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery pack. In real life, do expect it to deliver 300-380 km. The Tata Nexon EV Max on the other hand gets a 40.5 kWh battery pack.

Powertrain

A single-motor FWD setup is being offered with the new XUV400 electric SUV. This motor has a claimed peak power and torque output of 149 PS and 310 Nm. As mentioned earlier, the motor draws its charge from a 39.5 kWh battery pack.

Safety

The new XUV400 utilises High Strength Steel for the construction of its architecture in addition to a long list of other active safety features that are being offered as a standard part of the package. The XUV300 scored a GNCAP safety rating of 5 out of 5 stars and is currently one of the safest cars in India. The XUV400 is also underpinned by a similar setup and is expected to offer similar ratings.

Charging Options

The new Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV supports fast charging up to 50 kW DC charging that takes 50 minutes to charge the car from 0 to 80 per cent. The standard 3.3 kW AC home charger will however take 13 hours to fully charge the car. The buyers can also use a home fast charger with a rated capacity of 7.2 kW/32A. This charger takes around 6 hours and 30 minutes to fully charge the battery pack.