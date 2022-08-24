Top 5 Things To Know About New Mahindra BE.09 Electric SUV

The new Mahindra BE.09 will be the most expensive electric SUV in the new Born Electric line-up

The five new electric SUVs that were recently revealed by Mahindra a couple of days ago promise to offer a strong package to the buyers and will be based on a brand new skateboard platform. The new Mahindra BE.09 electric SUV is one of the five new concept SUVs that were revealed by the brand and here are the top 5 things you should know about this upcoming new SUV.

1. Design And Dimensions

The new BE.09 will be the largest of all the electric SUVs that will be launched one by one by the brand. While the dimensions of this new SUV are yet to be shared, what we do know is that it will get a strong coupe-SUV-like styling and will be boasting a strong front fascia and a sculptured rear design that will give it a strong character.

2. Underpinnings

Just like all other new electric SUVs, the new BE.09 will also be underpinned by the new INGLO skateboard platform and will sit above the BE.07 in the brand’s portfolio. The coupe-like styling will not only give it a sporty stance but in addition to this, will also feature long-over hangs and prominent wheel arches.

3. Four-Seater Cabin

Mahindra confirmed that the new Mahindra BE.09 will be offered with a four-seat layout and a premium dashboard layout. It also gets a multi-screen setup and will boast features like a heads-up display, a large infotainment system, a digital instrument console, automatic climate control, a wireless charging pad, a large sunroof, and more.

4. Safety And Features

The new Mahindra BE.09 will be offered with advanced safety features including Level 2+ autonomous safety tech. In addition to this, it will also feature multiple airbags, traction control, drive modes, electronic stability control, and other important safety features and equipment.

5. Launch Date and Price

The Mahindra BE.09 is expected to make its debut only after the Mahindra BE.07. From what we know so far, the BE.09 will be priced at around 50 lakh (ex-showroom) and will make its debut somewhere in 2027.