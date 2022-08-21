Top 5 Things To Know About New Mahindra BE.05 Electric SUV

The new BE.05 electric SUV will be launched in the market only after October 2025

The Mahindra BE.05 was one of the five new electric SUVs that were showcased by the brand a couple of days ago and promises to offer a strong package to the buyers. The SUV is a part of the new Born Electric (BE) family and here are the top 5 things that you should know about this new electric SUV.

Design

The new Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV is also based on the new Heartcore design language and features a sharp exterior design that is complemented by prominent light bars at the front along with an aggressive front bumper design. It also gets coupe-like styling while the side profile too looks dominant and strong. In all, the design looks great and will definitely attract a lot of buyers with its dominating stance.

Dimensions

The production-spec version of the new Mahindra BE.05 is expected to measure 4370 mm in length, 1900 in width, and 1653 in height. The wheelbase however is expected to measure 2775 mm. The dimensions make this new electric SUV significantly larger than the SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

Safety and Underpinnings

The new BE.05 is underpinned by the new INGLO skateboard platform that has been specifically designed for the new electric SUVs that will be soon launched in the market in the next few years. This platform not only offers great flexibility but in addition to this, will also support Level 2+ autonomous safety features. It will also offer many other advanced safety features that will help it boast strong safety levels.

Cabin

The new BE.05 will be offered with an uncluttered dashboard layout complemented by a large display setup in the centre. Furthermore, it also gets a new two-spoke steering wheel along with a single-piece gear shift unit and fabric upholstery. The cabin not only looks premium but in addition to this, is also expected to offer a spacious and a practical experience for the buyers.

Powertrain

From what we know far, this new SUV is expected to be offered with two powertrain options including a rear-wheel drive version and an all-wheel drive version. While the official specs are yet to be revealed, we do expect that the Mahindra BE.05 will boast strong performance figures.