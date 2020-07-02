Top 5 Things To Know About BS6 Honda Grazia 125

The BS6 Honda Grazia 125 is priced from Rs 73,912 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and directly rivals the TVS NTorq 125 in the Indian market

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India recently launched the BS6-compliant version of the Grazia 125 scooter, thus making its entire 125 cc scooter line-up BS6-compliant now. However, the new update not only makes the scooter’s engine cleaner than before, but it also adds a range of new features, and brings some other changes to the table too.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 things that you should know about the BS6-compliant Honda Grazia 125 scooter, take a look –

1. Design

The Grazia 125 has been designed to look more sharper than the BS4 iteration, and gets a whole lot of changes. The updated scooter gets an LED headlamp placed on the lower part of the front apron, flanked by turn indicators. It also gets an LED daytime running lamp just like the Dio. The tail section has been redesigned too.

2. Powertrain

Powering the scooter is the same BS6 124 cc 124 cc fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine as the BS6 Activa 125, albeit in a slightly different state of tune. The engine on the Grazia 125 puts out 8.29 PS of max power at 6000 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm.

3. Features

The Grazia has been equipped with Honda’s ACG starter motor that starts the scooter with minimal noise, a side-stand engine immobiliser, idle start-stop system and an integrated engine start/kill switch. The scooter also gets a new semi-digital instrument cluster which displays info like real-time efficiency average efficiency, apart from speed, rpm and time.

4. Colours

The Honda Grazia 125 is being offered in four different paint schemes, namely Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Matte Cyber Yellow, Pearl Siren Blue and Pearl Spartan Red.

5. Price & Rivals

Honda launched the BS6-compliant Grazia 125 at a starting price of Rs 73,912 for the Standard trim, and Rs 80,978 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the Deluxe variant. This means that the BS6 models are offered at a premium of Rs 11,887 and Rs 14,581 over their respective BS4 counterparts respectively.

The Grazia 125 will go up against the likes of the TVS NTorq 125, Yamaha Ray-ZR 125, as well as the slightly more premium Aprilia SR 125.