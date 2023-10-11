Top 5 Things To Know About All-New Swift Ahead Of Debut

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift will be launched in India next year and the JDM-spec version will debut later this month in Tokyo

In this article, we highlight the top 5 things you need to know about the New Swift whose images have been released by Suzuki just before the Tokyo Motor Show and we expect that it will be launched in India next year.

1. Exterior

Not sure if it is good or bad but based on the images, the overall silhouette remains the same with a few tweaks at the front and back. The rear door handle now sits in its normal place rather than next to the window, as found on the current model, and a slightly more muscular-looking bonnet. It gets a newly designed grille at the front and a sportier bumper at the rear. The strong character lines around the car are still present but now make it look more muscular and sportier.

2. Interior

The interior will be carried over from the Fronx and the new Brezza with similar colour schemes for the seats as well. It will feature the same floating 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that supports Android Auto and Apple Carplay, 360-degree camera, auto headlamps, wireless charging, heads-up display, etc., The sportier engine option might get red accents on the dashboard, seats, and steering wheel.

3. Engine

We believe that the current unit which is a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder engine putting out 90bhp and 113Nm will continue to do its duty while still being mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. Of course, the same engine will also be available in a CNG version as well. Suzuki, however, has revealed that the upcoming car will feature a “high-efficiency engine that will strike a balance between performance and fuel efficiency”, and from this statement, we can derive one of 2 possibilities: they will either give it the 1-litre turbo petrol unit, or a brand new 1.2-litre petrol with a strong hybrid system. We are excited to test drive any of these new engines as we believe the Swift desperately needs something like this to push it back into the sporty segment which it was in its yesteryears.

4. Safety

We are expecting 6 airbags, ESC, and ABS with EBD to be made standard across all variants and the higher trims will feature high beam assist, tyre pressure monitoring, ISOFIX anchor points, traction control, collision-mitigating braking, and hill hold assist. It is claimed to be based on a modified Heartect platform and hopefully, it will do better this time in its crash tests.

5. Launch

It will be available at the Tokyo Motor Show in the flesh, while the Indian launch will happen sometime early next year. It will be going up against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Tiago, and if you look at the sales charts, you will know that the Swift is already doing well, while a sportier version will only cause more trouble to its competitors.