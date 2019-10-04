Top 5 Things To Know About 2019 Hyundai Elantra Facelift

2019 Hyundai Elantra is on sale in India with its price range starting at Rs 15.89 lakh (ex-showroom), it’s on sale in four trims – S, SX, SX AT and SX (O) AT

Recently, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), the country’s second-largest carmaker and the largest exporter, launched the mid-cycle update for its D1-segment contender. The 2019 Hyundai Elantra Facelift has gone on sale at a starting price of Rs 15.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new model is available in four variants, including S, SX, SX AT and SX (O) AT. It comes with various styling and equipment updates. Here are the top 5 things you should know about the new model –

1. Design

Gone are the days when facelifts meant a minor nip and tuck treatment. Today, most cars get some radical updates for their styling packages and the 2019 Hyundai Elantra facelift is no different in this aspect. The revised model comes with an edgier cascading grille, along with a re-crafted hood.

Also, the bumper is new, while the headlamps are sleeker and carry a quad-LED setup each. The revised bonnet, together with other styling updates, makes the front-end look sharper and sportier. At the rear, the Honda Civic-rivalling sedan comes with updated tail lamps and a new rear bumper.

The latter features reverse lights and the registration plate housing. Similar to the Venue and the Nios, the new Elantra’s tailgate gets bold badging for the brand name. Even the interior gets some updates, which are, however, quite subtle in nature. The aircon vents are a tad sleeker, while the climate control panel looks more elegant. The steering wheel is new, too, and looks a bit curvaceous.

2. BS-6 Engine

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has been working to upgrade the motors of its current models to attain BS6 compliance. In line with this, the petrol engine of the Honda Civic-rival gets a BSVI-compliant version of the earlier 2.0-litre Nu petrol motor. This engine produces a maximum power of 152 PS at 6,200 rpm and a peak torque of 192 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque-converter automatic units. The new model has an ARAI-rated fuel mileage of 14.60 km/l for both the transmission variants. There’s no diesel engine at the moment but Hyundai could introduce its upcoming 1.5-litre oil-burner in the Elantra at a future stage. This new BSVI-compliant diesel engine will be a replacement of the current 1.6-litre motor.

3. Price

Like we said, prices of the 2019 Hyundai Elantra facelift start at Rs 15.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The facelifted model is available in four variants and the top-most version costs Rs 20.39 lakh.

Variant Price S INR 15,89,000 SX INR 18,49,000 SX AT INR 19,49,000 SX (O) AT INR 20,39,000

4. Features

Other than many styling updates, the 2019 Hyundai Elantra facelift has also got some new features. Unlike the pre-facelift model, which came with a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment unit in its lower variants, the facelift gets a 7-inch unit on the lower trims. The higher variants get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The updated sedan even comes with a premium sound system that has been sourced from Infinity. It gets door speakers, centre speaker, tweeters, amplifier and a sub-woofer.

Also, the refreshed sedan gets an improved instrument cluster, which comes with a new colour MID that has replaced the monochrome MID of the earlier model. The new Elantra even gets some additional safety features, like standard six airbags and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

5. Blue Link Connectivity

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra facelift has become the first car in its segment to offer connected apps technology. The Blue Link connected apps suite that the refreshed sedan comes with is the same unit that debuted on the Hyundai Venue. It’s powered by a tamper-proof Vodafone-Idea eSIM and a cloud-based Voice Recognition platform.