Top 5 Things To Expect On Upcoming Hyundai Creta Facelift

Upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift has been snapped on the test, and here are the top 5 things to expect on the updated model

Launched last year, Hyundai Creta turned out to be a great seller for the South Korean brand in India. It was also the best-selling car for the month of May last year. Even today, the Creta records massive numbers on sales tally to be the best-selling car in its segment. With a modern design, loaded interiors, multiple engine-gearbox options, and affordable prices, the Creta is a crowd favourite.

Well, it is a couple of years old now in the international markets. To keep the design fresh and in line with the family design language, Hyundai is working on a mid-cycle update for the Hyundai Creta. A set of new spy shots reveal a lot about its design, and here are the top 5 things about it.

1. Redesigned Grille & LED DRLs

The most prominent of all changes on the upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift will be the front radiator grille. It will look much like that seen on the new-gen Hyundai Tucson, sold in international markets. With the facelifted model, Hyundai is planning to take the ante up higher. As the updated model will have LED DRLs integrated into the radiator grille itself.

2. No Engine Updates

Even with the mid-cycle update, the mechanicals of the Hyundai Creta are likely to remain the same. It will continue to be offered with three engine choices – 1.5L petrol, 1.4L turbo-petrol, and 1.5 diesel. Also, the transmission choices will remain as is – 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, IVT, and 7-speed DCT.

3. Launch Timeline

The Hyundai Creta that is currently on sale worldwide was initially launched in China as IX25 in the year 2019. However, it was only in 2020 that it made its way to Indian soil. Even the facelifted version is expected to go on sale in markets abroad by next year and then head to the Indian market a year later.

4.New Headlamp Units

The headlamps on the outgoing model are positioned conventionally on either side of the grille. However, the facelifted version of the Creta will have them fixed on the lower-most portion of the bumper. In fact, they’ll be more squarish now.

5. Repositioned Front Turn Indicators

Currently, the front turn indicators on the Creta are housed in the fog lamp housings themselves. However, the camo’ed model in the above image misses out on them. Hence, giving a hint of them being repositioned to a more sensible place.