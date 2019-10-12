Top 5 Things To Expect From Upcoming TVS Zeppelin Cruiser

TVS Motor Company will likely take the covers off their first cruiser motorcycle in the last week of January 2020 or in early February

TVS took the covers off the Zeppelin cruiser concept at the 2018 Auto Expo. The upcoming motorcycle will be the first cruiser from the TVS Motor Company that will rival directly against the Bajaj Avenger and the Royal Enfield motorcycles in India.

Here are the top five things that you can expect from the upcoming TVS Zeppelin cruiser

1. Styling

The concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo featured a full LED headlamp at the front, expect the production variant to also get the LED setup as well. The production variant of the Zeppelin cruiser will likely get a long fuel tank and a lowered single-piece seat.

The concept cruiser also featured a straight handlebar and forward-set footpeg. The concept motorcycle also featured bar end mirrors while the production variant will likely get conventional rearview mirrors. The production variant of the Zeppelin cruiser will likely also get a LED taillamp as well.

2. Premium component

The Zeppelin concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo featured many premium components. The Zeppelin concept was equipped with 41mm USD forks at the front, full LED headlamp, belt drive, and Pirelli tires. However, do not expect the production variant of the motorcycle to carry over these premium components in order to keep the pricing competitive.

3. New Powertrain

The TVS Zeppelin concept was powered by a 220cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The engine also featured TVS patented integrated starter (ISG) motor and an e-Boost technology. However, expect the production variant of the cruiser to be powered by a newly developed 220cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine.

The engine will be a re-bored version of the 197.5cc, single-cylinder engine that powers the Apache RTR 200 4V. Expect the 220cc unit to produce slightly more power and torque than the Apache RTR 200 4V.

4. Suspension and Brakes

The TVS Zeppelin concept cruiser featured an upside-down suspension setup at the front and monoshock setup at the rear. Expect the production variant to feature conventional telescopic forks at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of the cruiser are handled by disc brakes at both ends. A single or dual-channel ABS will be offered as a standard for the safety of the rider.

5. Pricing and launch date

Expect the upcoming Zeppelin cruiser likely to be priced at around Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is expected to launch by the end of January 2020 or in early February.