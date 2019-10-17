The production variant of the Creon will likely offer around 80 km range and it can achieve 0-60 km/h mark in under 5.1 seconds

TVS showcased the Creon concept at the 2018 Auto Expo to show the world that the environment-friendly scooters can also look good at the same time. The good news is that TVS Motors is already working on a new electric scooter and it will be based on the Creon concept.

Keeping that in mind, here are the top five things that you can expect from the upcoming production-spec TVS Creon.

1. Styling

Expect the production variant of the TVS Motors electric scooter to take its entire styling inspiration from the Creon concept at the 2018 Auto Expo. Expect the production variant to feature an LED headlamp towards the front while the split front apron design will make it stand out from the rest of the electric scooters out there.

The production variant of the Creon will feature a fully digital instrument cluster that will provide plenty of information including the battery charge status and range. However, the production variant will look slightly more practical and little less premium than the concept model.

2. Smart connected technology

The upcoming Creon will sport a full TFT instrument cluster that will support navigation, geo-fencing apart from the speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip meter, and battery charge indicator. Expect the Creon to also get some unique features in the form of regenerative braking, park assist, cloud connectivity, three riding modes, and anti-theft technology.

3. Powertrain and battery

The production variant of the TVS Creon will likely use an advanced electric motor. It will likely also be powered by a state of the art Li-ion batteries that promise to produce around 12 kW of instantaneous power.

Expect the production variant of the Creon to achieve 0-60 km/h in under 5.1 seconds. It will likely offer a range of 80 km on a full charge. TVS Motors has claimed that the battery will charge to 80 per cent in just 60 minutes.

4. Suspension and brakes

The concept model featured a lightweight aluminium perimeter frame. The concept scooter was also equipped with telescopic forks at the front and a side-mounted monoshock setup at the rear which will likely also be used in the production version as well.

The electric scooter was also equipped with disc brakes at both ends. The production variant of the Creon will likely also feature CBS (combined braking system) as standard for the safety of the rider.

5. TVS Creon Expected Launch Date

The TVS Creon concept was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and expect the production version to launch in early 2020 after possibly debuting just ahead of 2020 Auto Expo.