Top 5 Things To Expect From Upcoming Tata Altroz Premium Hatchback

Tata Altroz is an upcoming Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 rival that will become the second model to follow the IMPACT 2.0 design language after the Harrier

The Tata Altroz is among the most awaited upcoming cars in India at the moment. The highly awaited small car from the homegrown carmaker will be slotted close to the Nexon and will go on to rival B2-segment models like the Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20.

The new model will be based on an all-new architecture and should offer some of the most powerful engines in its class. Here are the top 5 things to expect from upcoming Tata Altroz-

1. Based on the Altroz concept

The Tata Altroz was previewed by the 45X concept that debuted at the Auto Expo 2018. While the upcoming model is not as large as its concept version, the larger-than-life dimensions of the design study previewed the high flexibility of the upcoming model.

The Altroz isn’t as big as the 45X but it does have enough hints of the concept car it’s based on. In fact, the production model will even have the same golden shade that was sported by the 45X concept.

2. Underpinned by Modular ALFA Arc

Underpinning the Tata Altroz is the company’s new ALFA architecture that will become the second modern platform after the company’s OMEGA platform that underpins the Harrier.

The same platform will even form the base of the H2X cross-hatch and the Blackbird small SUV due to its high adaptability. This is not all as the modular platform is even expected to underpin many other upcoming small cars from the Indian carmaker.

3. Will Be Available With Two Petrol and One Diesel Engine Option

The Tata Altroz will be available in two petrol and one diesel engine. The entry-level petrol engine will be a 1.2-litre unit that will output 85 PS. This engine will be shared with the Tiago. The more powerful petrol engine will be a retuned version of the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit that will come from the Nexon.

For the Maruti Baleno rival, it will offer 102 PS. The diesel engine will also come from the Nexon, albeit, in a different state of tune. It will produce 90 PS. The multiple engine options will ensure there’s a variant of the Altroz that suits the needs of every buyer.

While the base petrol motor can be bought by the economy conscious, the more powerful option should satisfy the performance enthusiasts. The oil-burner, on the other hand, would cater to those looking for ultra-low running costs.

4. Will Have A Feature-laden Interior

The Tata Altroz is likely to come with the most upmarket and feature-laden cabin in its segment. The biggest talking point of the dashboard will be its floating-type 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that will be mated to Harman sound system. It will offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Other features of the cabin will include cruise control, ambient lighting, google assistance and a Harrier-like first-in-class semi-digital speedo console.

5. Launch In Early 2020

The Tata Altroz was earlier scheduled to launch around Diwali this year. However, there has been a delay with the introduction of the Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 rival. The new model will now launch next year, probably in the first quarter. So far, the reason for the delay hasn’t come to light.

However, it definitely looks like the company has thought it better to avoid launching its new small car during the ongoing period of sales slowdown. However, with the situation expected to start getting better around April 2020, it will be safe for the company to introduce its most promising small car ever.