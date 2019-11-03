Top 5 Things To Expect From Upcoming Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift

Thanks to the influx of modern rivals like the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300, the country’s largest-selling carmaker will soon launch the Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift

The Maruti Vitara Brezza was the undisputed leader of the sub-4-metre SUV segment until the launch of the Hyundai Venue. Couple the arrival of the sub-Creta SUV with the launch of models like the Mahindra XUV300, and the Brezza has been finding it tough to maintain its numero uno status.

While it outsold the Venue last month, it’s the latter that emerged on top a month before. All this means that it’s imperative for Maruti Suzuki to bring out a refreshed version of the Brezza at the earliest. Here are the top 5 things you should know about the upcoming Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift –

1. Refreshed Exterior

The upcoming version of the company’s hot-selling SUV model will carry a slightly updated exterior styling package to infuse some freshness with the fast-aging SUV’s looks. As several spy images have revealed, much of the changes would be found on the front-end, where it will get a new bumper and new foglamp housings. The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza could even get a new front grille an updated set of headlamps that will carry a projector setup each.

The side profile is likely to remain unchanged, with the only exception being that of the alloy wheels. The rear-end will also remain mostly untouched, except, perhaps, for carrying a new bumper. While these changes won’t be comprehensive in nature, together, they should impart a new look to the SUV.

2. Refreshed Interior

Akin to the exterior, even the interior of the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift will get some minor changed. The interior is likely to get an upholstery change, along with some additional features and a SmartPlay Studio infotainment unit instead of the Bosch-sourced SmartPlay unit that is found on the current model.

Unfortunately, the SmartPlay Studio unit won’t be as responsive and intuitive as the SmartPlay system of the current model but the new system should let the company price the SUV more competitively.

3. New Petrol Engine Option

Currently, the Maruti Vitara Brezza is available only with a Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 90 PS and a peak torque of 200 Nm. It won’t be possible to upgrade this engine to meet the BSVI norms and hence, will be replaced with new options. One of the new motors will be the same 1.5-litre K15 four-cylinder petrol engine that powers the Ciaz and the Ertiga. This engine will come mated with SHVS mild-hybrid technology.

It will be available with two transmission options 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic unit. This motor outputs 104.7 PS of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. It should help the Brezza cater to the fast-growing section of buyers who prefer a petrol-powered model over its diesel version.

4. New Diesel Engine Option

While the new petrol engine options would let the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza cater to the fast-growing breed of petrol car buyers, there will be the company’s in-house-developed 1.5-litre DDiS220 oil-burner to please the diesel-loving crowd.

This motor is currently available on the Ertiga and the Ciaz, and comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The diesel engine will be available in a BSVI-compliant state and will produce a maximum power of 94 PS and a peak torque of 225 Nm.

5. Launch Date

In all likelihood, the launch of the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift has been scheduled for early next year. While the company is yet to let out any sort of official word on the launch date, it won’t be wrong to expect the car to be launched at the next year’s Auto Expo in early February 2020.