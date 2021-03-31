Top 5 Things Expected From The Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250 will feature a brand new engine and platform, and is expected to launch towards the end of this year

Bajaj is planning to add a new motorcycle to the Pulsar range soon – Pulsar 250. The motorcycle was recently spied during a road test, and is expected to go on sale before the year ends. While not much is known about the motorcycle, the spy pictures do reveal a few key things. Other than that, there are plenty of speculations floating around the internet regarding the bike.

Here, we list all the things we expect from the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250, ranging from its styling to the equipment on offer.

1. New design

The spy pictures of the Bajaj Pulsar 250 show changes in the design compared to the current Pulsar models. The headlamp seems new, along with the fuel tank and even the tail-section. The test model also featured a stubby upswept exhaust and a steep stepped-up seat.

2. New engine

The powertrain of the Pulsar 250 will be a brand new unit, and not the same as the Dominar 250. This new engine will be air/oil-cooled, not liquid-cooled, in order to save costs, and we don’t expect the motorcycle to get a slipper clutch either. Also, it will be tuned in favour of fuel economy instead of outright performance, and will likely come mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

3. New platform

The upcoming Pulsar 250 will be built on a new platform; the motorcycle’s frame is expected to be stiffer than the one on the Pulsar 220F, but more cost-effective than the one on the NS200. Also, the test model had conventional telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear.

4. A few new features

Although the upcoming Pulsar 250 won’t be the most well-equipped motorcycle in its segment, it is expected to offer some premium features, like a fully digital instrument cluster, along with connected technology, both of which are currently unavailable in the entire Pulsar lineup. It might also get projector headlamps and dual-channel ABS (at least as an option).

5. Will be extremely affordable

Bajaj has always been aggressive with the pricing of its motorcycles, and we expect the Pulsar 250 to not be an exception. We expect it to be priced at a moderate premium over the Pulsar 220F, perhaps around the Rs. 1.45 lakh mark (ex-showroom). If that happens, the Pulsar 250 will undercut its rivals in the Indian market, like the Yamaha FZ 25 and Suzuki Gixxer 250.