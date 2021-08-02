Top 5 Things Benelli 502C Gets While Its Rival Do Not

Benelli 502C competes with the Kawasaki Vulcan S in the Indian market, and here are 5 things that make it a more sensible cruiser

Benelli is a Chinese brand that has tasted success in the Indian market by introducing some of the sweetest-sounding motorcycles that mankind knows of. Now, in the BS-6 era, the motorcycle manufacturer has been hitting the nail hard with its design. However, the design is always said to be a subjective trait. Thus, let’s keep away from speaking much by calling the brand’s newest offering – Benelli 502C, a handsome looking motorcycle.

The Benelli 502C is pitted against the Kawasaki Vulcan S. While its Japanese rival looks a lot more understated, it also misses out on a lot. Here are 5 things that Benelli 502C gets, but the Kawasaki Vulcan S misses out on.

1. Affordable Pricing

First and foremost of all is the affordable pricing. The Benelli 502C goes on sale in the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 4.98 lakh. Its key rival – Kawasaki Vulcan S, on the other hand, retails at Rs. 6.04 lakh, ex-showroom.

2. Bigger Fuel Tank

Both the Kawasaki Vulcan S and the Benelli 502C are pitched as motorcycles capable of doing long hauls. After all, it is the prime forte of cruisers. And to do this job, they need big fuel tanks. Sadly, the Vulcan S comes with a small 14L fuel tank, whereas the Benelli 502C gets a 21L fuel tank.

3. High Ground Clearance

In a country like ours, the existence of smooth tarmac is dependent on various reasons. Hence, broken patches of roads are quite evident. Also, tall speed bumps are a common sight. High ground clearance is required to make way through such hurdles. And Benelli has managed to take note of this attribute, as the 502C sits 170 mm above the ground. The Vulcan S, however, has a ground clearance of 130 mm only.

4. Upside-down Front Forks

Apart from looking aesthetically pleasing, upside-down front forks have another advantage. They help the motorcycle with reduced unsprung weight. Resultantly, better dynamics. While the Benelli 502C comes with USD forks, the Vulcan S gets conventional telescopic forks.

5. Two Colour Options

Benelli 502C is made available with two colour options – Matte Cognac Red and Matte Black. But, Kawasaki offers Vulcan S in just one colour scheme – Metallic Flat Raw Greystone.