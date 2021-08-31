Top 5 Things About Upcoming Yamaha Aerox 155

What are the top 5 things that should make you excited about the upcoming Yamaha Aerox 155? Well, they are just a read away

Recently we shared the homologation certificate of the upcoming Yamaha Aerox 155. The bike maker will pit the Aerox 155 against the Aprilia SR 160. The upcoming Yamaha scoot will boast a maxi scooter-like design. Assumed to go on sale by festive season this year, the Aerox 155 will be one of the most powerful scooters in the Indian market.

Yamaha is indeed betting big on the Aerox 155. In fact, it is going to be one of its kind in the Indian automotive space. By now, it is easy to understand that we are excited about the Aerox 155 and are looking forward to it with high anticipation. Here are the top 5 things about the Yamaha Aerox 155 that are keeping us excited about it.

1. Yamaha R15 V3’s engine

Yes! You read it perfectly right. The Aerox 155 will come with the same power plant as the R15 V3. However, it will be detuned to put out 14.95 PS here, which is lower by 4 PS, in comparison to the R15 V3.

2. Slew of features

The Aerox 155 will be a loaded offering from the Japanese company. It will go on sale with LED headlamps and taillamps, along with a charging port in the glovebox, a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and more.

3. Massive underseat storage

The Aerox 155 will offer 24.5 litres of underseat storage. Also, the space will be shaped intelligently to accommodate a full-face helmet.

4. Upmarket cycle parts

For the suspension duties, the Aerox 155 will utilise telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers for the rear. The rims will measure 14 inches in diameter. The braking setup will comprise a disc on the front end and a drum for the rear wheel.

5. Interesting price

Thanks to a leaked document, we know that the Aerox 155 will make its way to the Indian showroom floors via the CKD route. It means that the scooter will boast a rather high price tag of around Rs. 1.25 lakh, ex-showroom. While it will make the Aerox 155 an expensive offering than its key rival, it has a lot on offer.