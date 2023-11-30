Top 5 Things About The Upcoming Hyundai Creta EV

Here’s everything you should know about the forthcoming Hyundai Creta EV, including the design, technology, and launch details

Hyundai, a prominent player in the Indian passenger car market, is gearing up to unleash the electrifying version of its crowd-favourite, the Creta. The forthcoming Creta EV is poised to bring about substantial changes, promising a futuristic design, cutting-edge features, and a formidable stance against its electric peers.

With its launch on the horizon, the electric SUV market in India is in for an exciting addition that blends Hyundai’s signature style with the efficiency of electric power.

1. Launch Timeline

While the Creta facelift is expected to debut early next year, the electric variant is anticipated to hit the scene a bit later, possibly by the end of 2024 or even extending into 2025. With fresh spy shots emerging from South Korea, the launch timeline is becoming more tangible.

2. Exterior Design

Hyundai is known for pushing design boundaries, and the Creta EV is no exception. Spy shots reveal that the front fascia will be a slightly different design from its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. Quad LED elements for the daytime running lights (DRLs) showcase a departure from the standard, adding an extra touch of flair.

3. Interior Design

Inside, the Creta EV will likely get a revamped interior, likely along the same lines as the upcoming Creta facelift. A notable change in the prototype spotted in India includes a completely new full-digital instrument cluster, different from any other Hyundai model. The gear lever will be replaced by a dial selector, borrowing inspiration from the Ioniq 5 EV, offering a futuristic and ergonomic touch.

4. Features and Equipment

The Creta EV is set to pack a punch with features and equipment. Expect a host of advanced technologies, including a front camera, a 360-degree view, and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite for enhanced safety and convenience. Features like panoramic sunroof, all LED exterior lighting, ambient lighting, etc., will likely be available as well.

5. Rivals

As Hyundai positions the Creta EV for a late 2024 or 2025 debut, it will enter a competitive arena. Its direct rivals in the electric SUV space will comprise the upcoming Tata Curvv.ev, Citroen e-C3 Aircross, and Honda Elevate EV.