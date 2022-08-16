Top 5 SUVs With Highest Mileage – Toyota Hyryder To Hyundai Venue

SUVs are currently dominating the Indian market and bringing in maximum sales for most of the brands

Planning to buy a new SUV soon? Here is a list of the top 5 SUVs with highest mileage in India that will help you make a better and more informed choice.

1. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Claimed Mileage: 27.97 kmpl

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be competing with other midsize SUVs in the Indian market like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Gand Vitara, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc. The SUV gets a 1.5L hybrid powertrain that delivers 115 bhp and 141 Nm. Toyota will be soon launching the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India.

2. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hyrbid

Claimed Mileage: 27.97 kmpl

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be the first hybrid SUV in the Indian carmaker’s portfolio and will be offered with an extremely fuel-efficient 1.5L hybrid powertrain that churns out 115 bhp and 141 Nm. This engine will be offered with an eCVT gearbox and boasts a claimed power output of 27.97 kmpl.

3. Kia Sonet Diesel

Claimed Mileage: 24.1 kmpl

The Kia Sonet diesel is the most fuel-efficient compact SUV in the Indian market and is positioned below the Seltos in the brand’s line-up. The Kia Sonet diesel delivers 99 PS of maximum power while the peak torque output on the other hand stands at 240 Nm. The buyers can opt for both manual as well as automatic gearbox options with the Kia Sonet diesel.

4. Honda WR-V Diesel

Claimed Mileage: 23.7 kmpl

The Honda WR-V is the only Honda SUV currently on sale in the Indian market and is available with both, petrol as well as diesel engine options. The diesel powertrain boasts a claimed mileage of 23.7 kmpl and delivers 100 PS and 200 Nm of maximum torque. This engine is only available with a six-speed manual gearbox.

5. Hyundai Venue Diesel

Claimed Mileage: 23.3 kmpl

The Hyundai Venue is offered with three engine options that include a 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L turbo diesel. However, it is the diesel engine that boasts a maximum fuel economy of 23.3 kmpl (claimed). This engine churns out maximum power and torque output of 99 PS and 240 Nm respectively and comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.