Top 5 SUVs With 1.0L Turbo-Petrol Engine – Kia Sonet To Skoda Kushaq

Turbocharged engines have become quite common among modern cars in India, and here, we have listed the top five SUVs available with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motors

In India, SUVs continue to gain popularity among buyers with every passing day. Due to rising fuel prices and strict emission norms in effect currently, carmakers these days are switching over to small-capacity turbocharged engines, and the same trend has made its way to the SUV space as well.

Here, we have listed the top five SUVs one can buy in the Indian market with a tiny 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

1. Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet is available with multiple engine options in India. Of course, one of them is a 1.0-litre turbocharged GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) powerplant, which belts out 120 PS of peak power and 172 Nm of maximum torque. This motor can be had with either a 6-speed iMT (intelligent manual transmission) or a 7-speed DCT.

2. Renault Kiger

Launched in February this year, Renault Kiger is the latest entry into the sub-4-metre SUV segment in the Indian market. It gets two engine options, both 1.0-litre in size, but one is naturally aspirated and the other is turbocharged. The 1.0L turbo-petrol motor develops 100 PS and 160 Nm (152 Nm on CVT variants), and is available with two gearbox choices – a 6-speed manual and a CVT.

3. Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue is also available with a 1.0-litre turbo GDI engine, same as Kia Sonet, with identical output figures (120 PS and 172 Nm). However, an additional transmission option is offered here; one can choose between a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed DCT.

4. Nissan Magnite

The Magnite is Nissan India’s most popular vehicle currently, and it shares its platform and powertrains with Renault Kiger. Barring the base model, all trim levels of the Magnite get the option for a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, which belts out 100 PS and 160 Nm (152 Nm on CVT variants) of peak power and torque, respectively. The transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a CVT.

5. Skoda Kushaq

The recently launched Skoda Kushaq has two engine options on offer, one of which is a 1.0-litre TSI powerplant. It is the same unit that’s available on the Polo TSI, but tuned to generate 115 PS and 178 Nm. This engine can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.