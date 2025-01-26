Top 5 SUVs Under Rs 30 Lakh At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

This year will see the launch of several all-new SUV models in the ICE as well as EV segment in the Indian market

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 witnessed the unveiling of several new SUV models, which will go on sale shortly in the Indian market. Key automotive brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia and Mahindra presented the latest version of their SUVs at the event. Though EVs dominated the auto exhibition with Maruti Suzuki’s first-ever electric car and Hyundai’s first mass-market electric SUV, ICE SUVs too made their mark at the Auto Expo 2025. Here, in this article, we will talk about the top 5 SUVs under Rs 30 lakh showcased at the auto show.

1. Kia Syros

Kia Syros made its public debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 as it goes on sale next month in the Indian market with price announcement of Feb 1. The Syros is slotted between the Sonet and Seltos in the company’s portfolio in the domestic market while it comes with several best-in-segment features such as Rear Seat Slide, Recline & Ventilation.

Based on Kia’s reinforced K1 platform, it gets Level 2 ADAS tech with 16 autonomous safety features. Mechanically, it is offered in both petrol and diesel fuel trims with 1.0L turbo GDI and 1.5L CRDi engines, respectively. The SUV will be available in four standard and two option trims namely HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+, and HTX+(O).

Also Read: Kia Carens Facelift Confirmed For This Year – All Known Details

2. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Sitting on the HEARTECT-e EV platform, the Maruti e Vitara made its India premiere at the Auto Expo 2025. Riding on 18-inch alloy wheels, it is presented with two battery options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The range is claimed to be over 500 km on a single charge.

The feature list is advanced too with the inclusion of a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, sliding and reclining rear seats, Suzuki Connect with 60+ features, a glass sunroof, a 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster, 7 Airbags and Level 2 ADAS tech. It will be locally manufactured in India at the company’s Gujarat facility while being exported to more than 100 global markets including Japan and Europe.

3. Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai chose the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 for the launch of its first electric SUV for the masses in the form of the Creta EV. Offered in five trim levels namely Executive, Smart, Smart (O), Premium, and Excellence LR, it was priced between Rs 17.99-23.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

Hyundai Creta EV was introduced with two battery choices in the form of 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh with a driving range of 390 km and 473 km, respectively, on a full charge. Based on the ICE-powered Creta SUV, it was equipped with several class-leading features like 6-airbags, Electronic parking brakes (EPB) with auto hold, Electric Stability Control (ESC), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), SmartSense Level 2 ADAS, Advanced Climate Control, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), and Hyundai Blue Link Connectivity.

Also Read: Tata Avinya X Comes To The Fore With 500+ Km Range

4. Tata Sierra ICE

Tata Sierra was unveiled in pre-production guise at the Auto Expo 2025. Surprisingly, it was the ICE version which will be launched with the 1.5L turbocharged petrol and 2.0L diesel engines in the second half of this year. Riding on 19-inch tyres, it takes design inspiration from the vintage Sierra with elements like squared wheel arches, high bonnet and signature rear-side windows.

Inside the cabin, it receives three 12.3-inch screens for a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system and front co-passenger information console. Tata Sierra is expected to return in four and five-seat configurations. It will also have an all-electric variant which will be launched this year.

5. Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

Being the identical twin of the Maruti e-Vitara, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV was unveiled at the recently concluded auto show in New Delhi. It is confirmed for launch in the second half of 2025 in India. The dimensions, design and features will be shared with the e Vitara. It will get the same 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs with almost identical driving range as the e Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki will supply the Urban Cruiser EV to Toyota as it does with Taisor and Rumion. The Urban Cruiser will directly rival the Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE 6 and Tata Harrier EV in the Indian market. It is expected to have a starting price over Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).