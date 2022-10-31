Top 5 SUVs To Soon Get Major Updates – Kia Seltos To MG Hector

Midsize SUVs currently have a strong demand in the market and updated models of multiple SUVs will soon make their Indian debut

With the demand for feature-rich and VFM SUVs increasing day by day, multiple car brands are launching and updating their SUVs in the market to take on the rising competition from their rivals. As many as five SUVs will soon get a mid-life update and here are all the details you should check out.

1. Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market and will soon get a facelift model in the next few months. The new Creta facelift will boast a new exterior design, better safety, new features, and multiple other updates that will help it give stiff competition to its rivals.

2. Kia Seltos

An aggressive styling, powerful powertrain options, and a long-features list makes the Kia Seltos one of the most sorted offerings in the market and will get a mid-life update soon. Just like the Creta, the new Seltos facelift will offer an updated design, new features, refreshed cabin, and battery safety features including ADAS and a 360-degree camera.

3. Tata Harrier Facelift

The new Tata Harrier Facelift is likely to make its debut at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. From what we know so far, the new Tata Harrier facelift will be offered with ADAS technology that offers features like adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation system, lane departure warning system, automatic traction control, electronic stability control, blind spot assist and more. Other features like a 360-degree camera system, a new infotainment system, and a new instrument console are also likely to be offered with the new facelift model.

4. Tata Safari Facelift

The Tata Safari challenges the rivals like the Hyundai Alcazar and the MG Hector facelift and will offer multiple styling tweaks, new features, and an updated cabin. The SUV however is likely to be offered with similar powertrain options and is expected to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2022.

5. MG Hector Facelift

MG made its Indian debut with the launch of the MG Hector in India and is expected to soon launch the new facelift model of the Hector. The new facelift model will boast new features and powertrain options in addition to many cosmetic updates and a new cabin. The Hector takes on the rivals like the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Creta, and other midsize SUVs.