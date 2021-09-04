Top 5 SUVs Launching By Diwali 2021 – Tata Punch To MG Astor

Here’s a list of the top 5 SUVs launching this year. Read on to discover, which one of them suits your requirement

Indian audience loves SUVs. The monthly sales tally is apt at proving the aforementioned statement correct. To grab a big share of profit, carmakers are launching SUVs in almost every size and price bracket. In fact, some SUVs sport a coupe-like roofline. In simple words, SUVs are the new normal in this modern world.

Masses have a big pool to choose from, and there’s an SUV for almost everyone’s requirement. From the puny micro-SUVs to the full-size luxury behemoths, the Indian market has them all. However, a lot more new SUVs are set to make their debut in the Indian market this festive season. And here’s a list of the top 5 SUVs that are making their way to the Indian market this year.

1. Mahindra XUV700

Unveiled recently, the Mahindra XUV700 is slated to go on sale by October 2. The XUV700 will be sold in 5 and 7 seat configurations. There will be two engine options on offer – 200 HP 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 185 HP 2.2L mHawk oil burner. Buyers will have the option to settle down with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Mahindra SUV will retail in numerous variants with prices starting from Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base-spec petrol trim. The XUV700 will be the first Indian vehicle to feature ADAS technology.

2. Volkswagen Taigun

German marque’s most important launch for this year is going to be the Taigun. While it has been already unveiled to the masses, the launch is scheduled for September 23. Underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN chassis, the Taigun to Volkswagen is what the Kushaq is to Skoda. It will retail with two engine options – 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI. The smaller of the two will be available with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. With a sub-Rs. 10 lakh starting price (ex-showroom), the Taigun will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Nissan Kicks.

3. MG Astor

MG’s fifth model in the lineup is going to be the Astor. The MG Astor is essentially the IC-engined version of the ZS EV. However, it will boast heavy distinctions in comparison to its electric-powered twin. The front face will get a new grille, revised bumper and redesigned headlamps. Moreover, a new design for the alloy wheels will be seen.

The rear face will also see some changes here. On the inside, the Astor will come loaded to the gills. AI-powered tech will be available in abundance here. Also, the Astor will offer level-2 autonomous driving with features like lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and more.

4. Force Gurkha

Force Gurkha is currently off the shelves as the new-gen model is ready to reach the showroom floors. The updated avatar of the offroader will don new styling, along with an updated cabin. For the outside, changes will include a fresher front face, a reworked side profile, and an updated rear facet.

Inside, the dashboard will be an all-new unit, and the Gurkha will come with a forward-facing second-row comprising captain chairs. The powertrain is likely to be updated as well, and the 2.2L oil burner might put out 140 PS and 350 Nm. The differential lockers will be available on the updated iteration as well.

5. Tata Punch

Tata Punch is an important product for the brand. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra kUV100, and the upcoming Hyundai Casper. With an upright stance, the Punch looks bold, and it also gets a set of 16-inch alloy wheels. The face of the Punch is much like the Harrier, thanks to the use of Impact 2.0 design philosophy.

Moreover, the Punch will come loaded to the gills with 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, a Harman sound system, and a long safety kit. The powertrain options will include a 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-petrol. Expect the price to start from Rs 4.5 lakh, ex-showroom.